Moderna obtains profits of 12,000 million dollars

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine brought it nearly $7 billion in the final quarter of 2021, and the drugmaker says it has signed purchase agreements for another $19 billion in sales this year.

The vaccine maker’s COVID-19 shots, now available in more than 70 countries, had sales of $17.7 billion last year, their first full year on the market.

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is the only product the drugmaker has on the market.

Late last month, US regulators gave their full approval to the vaccine, now marketed under the name Spikevax, but the company is still waiting for US health authorities to license its vaccine for use in children of 12 to 17 years, even though several other countries have authorized such expanded use.

Regulators are studying the rare risk of heart inflammation that has developed in some people who have received the injections.

More than 75 million people have been fully vaccinated with Moderna’s injections in the United States since its emergency authorization more than a year ago, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Another 40 million have received booster doses.

In the fourth quarter, Moderna had revenue of $7.21 billion, of which $4.87 billion was profit. Its earnings per share came in at $11.29.

On average, analysts expect the drugmaker to earn $9.96 per share on $6.8 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.

For the full year, Moderna earned $12.2 billion, compared to a net loss of $747 million in 2020.