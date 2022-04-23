Moderna reveals the efficacy of its vaccine adapted to Ómicron

Modern biotechnology has explained that its new version of the COVID-19 vaccine, still under study, is generating a greater immune response against recent variants of the coronavirus compared to the approved product currently offered, based on preliminary data. Specifically, the vaccine adapted to variants increases neutralizing antibodies by 2.2 times against Omicron compared to the standard vaccine.

The US company has indicated in a statement that the study version, called mRNA-1273.211has generated a higher immune response against Beta, Delta and Omicron variants one month after administration in a 50 microgram booster dose.

The immunization offered by this 50 microgram version, tested on 300 patients, continued “for six months after administration against the Beta and Omicron variants” and had similar adverse effects to the approved product. “We’re satisfied with these data for our first bivalent booster candidate, mRNA.1273.211. We believe these results validate our bivalent strategy, which we announced and kicked off in February 2021,” said Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel.

Modern commitment to mRNA-1273.214 for autumn 2022

Moderna, like other COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, has been developing sera that include mutations present in the new variantsbut for now, it is betting on another product as a candidate for the booster doses that it will soon offer in the northern hemisphere.

And it is that solution preferred by Moderna is the mRNA-1273.214, a prototype that is in an advanced phase of study and combines the serum of the original vaccine with another specific one against the Ómicron variant. This contains 32 mutations and is “the leading candidate for the fall 2022 booster”, according to Bancel.

As reported by the company in the statement, expect to obtain more results on mRNA-1273,214 in the second quarter of this year to be able to decide the reinforcement of the autumn 2022 of the northern hemisphere. The company’s objective is to obtain a bivalent reinforcement that keep antibody levels high neutralizing while enhancing the breadth of immunity to variants.