Moderna says its covid-19 vaccine works in children

(CNN) –– Moderna announced this Wednesday the interim results of its vaccine against covid-19 for children under 6 years of age.

The company said that two 25 microgram doses of its vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years old provided a similar immune response to two 100 microgram doses for adults 18 to 25 years old. This indicates that the benefit of the vaccine in young adults is also reflected in young children.

The two doses of the vaccine are given to children 28 days apart.

The data showed “a robust neutralizing antibody response” and “a favorable safety profile,” according to a press release the company issued Wednesday.

Based on the data, Moderna said it will apply to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize the use of the vaccine in this younger age group in the coming weeks.

“Given the need for a COVID-19 vaccine in infants and young children, we are working with the US FDA and regulators globally to submit this data as soon as possible,” said Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel. “We think these latest results … are good news for parents of children under 6 years of age.”

The vaccine was not as effective in preventing Covid-19 infections caused by the omicron variant, which was prevalent in the US during the study. For children 6 months to 1 year of age, the efficacy was 43.7%. While for children aged 2 to 5 years, the efficacy was 37.5%. In that sense, Moderna said that the lower efficacy was still statistically significant and consistent with the performance of adults vaccinated with the omicron variant.

The company also said it is preparing to test the potential for a booster vaccine in all children 6 months and older, targeting both the parent strain of the virus and the omicron variant.

The data is based on a group of 6,900 children aged 6 months to 5 years. Most adverse reactions were mild or moderate. Also, they were more frequent after the second dose. Moderna said no deaths or cases of myocarditis or pericarditis were reported. Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle and pericarditis is inflammation of the lining of the heart.

Moderna also announced that it has begun the process to apply to the FDA for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6 to 11. Minors in that age group would receive two doses in a larger 50-microgram quantity of the vaccine. Moderna also said it provided the FDA with additional tracking data on its vaccine for children ages 12 to 17. Doses for teens that age would be 100 micrograms of the vaccine.

Last month, the FDA postponed a meeting of its vaccine advisers to consider Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 and requested additional data on third doses. The companies have said they expect the information to be ready by early April.