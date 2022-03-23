Moderna says its low-dose COVID vaccine works in children under 6

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine works in infants, toddlers and preschoolers, the company announced Wednesday, and if regulators agree, it could mean an opportunity to finally start vaccinating younger children by summer. .

Moderna said that in the coming weeks it would ask regulators in the US and Europe to authorize two small-dose injections for children under 6 years of age. The company is also seeking to authorize larger dose injections for older children and adolescents in the US.

The nation’s 18 million children under the age of 5 are the only age group not yet eligible for vaccination. Competitor Pfizer currently offers child-sized doses for school-age children and full-strength vaccines for ages 12 and older.

But parents have eagerly awaited protection for their little ones, disappointed by setbacks and confusion about which vaccines might work and when. Pfizer is testing even smaller doses for children under 5, but had to add a third injection to its study when two weren’t strong enough. Those results are expected in early April.

Vaccinating little ones “has been a moving target for the past few months,” Dr. Bill Muller of Northwestern University, a researcher in Moderna’s pediatric studies, said in an interview before the company published its findings. “There is still, I think, a lingering urgency to try to do that as soon as possible.”

The younger the child, the lower the dose being tested. Moderna said a quarter of the dose she uses for adults worked well for children under 6 years old.

Moderna enrolled about 6,900 young children in a study of the 25-microgram dose. Early data showed that after two injections, the youngsters developed levels of virus-fighting antibodies as strong as young adults who received regular injections, the company said in a news release.

Moderna said the small doses were safe and the main side effects were low-grade fevers like those associated with other commonly used pediatric vaccines.

Once Moderna submits the data to the FDA, regulators will discuss whether to authorize emergency use of the small doses for young children. If so, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will decide whether to recommend them.

While COVID-19 is generally not as dangerous for young people as it is for adults, some do get very sick. The CDC says that about 400 children under the age of 5 have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. The omicron variant especially affected children, with those younger than 5 years old being hospitalized at higher rates than at the peak of the previous delta surge, the CDC found.

COVID-19 vaccines in general do not prevent infection with the omicron mutant as well as earlier variants, but they still offer strong protection against serious illness.

Moderna reported that same trend in the trial of children younger than 6 years, conducted during the omicron surge. While there were no serious illnesses, the vaccine was shown to be just under 44% effective in preventing any infection in infants up to 2 years old, and almost 38% effective in preschool children.

Moderna said it also said Wednesday that it will ask the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve larger doses for older children.

While other countries have already allowed Moderna injections to be used in children as young as 6 years old, the US has limited its vaccine to adults. A request from Moderna to expand its vaccines to 12- to 17-year-olds has been stalled for months.

The company said Wednesday that, armed with additional evidence, it is updating its FDA application for adolescent vaccines and requesting a green light for children ages 6 to 11 as well.

Moderna says that its original adult dose, two 100-microgram injections, is safe and effective in children ages 12 to 17. For elementary school children, you are using half the adult dose.

But the FDA never commented on Moderna’s application for adolescent vaccines because of concerns about a very rare side effect. Inflammation of the heart sometimes occurs in adolescents and young adults, mostly men, after receiving Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Moderna is receiving additional scrutiny because its injections have a much higher dosage than Pfizer’s.

The risk also appears to be linked to puberty, with regulators in Canada, Europe and elsewhere recently expanding Moderna’s vaccines to children as young as 6 years old.

“That concern hasn’t been seen in younger children,” Northwestern’s Muller said.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.