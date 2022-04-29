Moderna seeks to be the first with COVID vaccines for the little ones – KION546

By LAURAN NEERGAARD

Moderna wants to be the first to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to the youngest American children, as it asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday to authorize low-dose vaccines for infants, toddlers and preschoolers.

Frustrated families are eagerly awaiting a chance to protect the nation’s youngest children as people around them shed masks and other public health precautions even as highly contagious coronavirus mutants continue to spread. There are already some three-quarters of children of all ages showing signs of having been infected at some point in the pandemic.

Moderna has submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that it hopes will show that two low-dose vaccines can protect children under 6 years of age, although efficacy was not as high in children tested during the wave of omychresis. as in the first moments of the pandemic.

Dr. Paul Burton, Moderna’s chief medical officer, told The Associated Press that “there is a significant unmet medical need for younger children.” Two child-sized vaccines “will safely protect them. I think they’ll probably need additional doses over time. But we’re working on it.”

Moderna said that two children’s doses were 40% to 50% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19, which is not a success, but for many parents, any protection is better than none.

That efficacy is “less than optimal. We were hoping for greater efficacy, but this is a first step,” says Dr. Nimmi Rajagopal, of the Cook County Health Department in Chicago. She is anxiously awaiting vaccinations for her youngest patients and her own 3-year-old son, who is ready to enter preschool.

“It gives me great peace of mind knowing that hopefully by the fall I’ll have him in school and he’ll be fully vaccinated,” she said.

Currently, only children 5 and older in the United States can be vaccinated with rival Pfizer’s vaccine, leaving 18 million younger children unprotected.

Moderna’s vaccine is not the only one in the running. Pfizer is expected to announce soon whether three of its even smaller doses work for younger children, months after the disappointing discovery that two doses weren’t strong enough.

Whether it’s one company’s vaccines or both, Dr. Peter Marks, the FDA’s chief vaccine officer, said the agency “will move quickly without sacrificing our standards” in deciding whether shot-sized doses child are safe and effective.

While wondering why it’s taking so long, Marks told lawmakers earlier this week that the FDA can’t review a product until the manufacturer completes its application. In a statement Thursday, the FDA said it will schedule a meeting to publicly discuss Moderna’s tests with its independent scientific advisers, but that the company still needs to submit some additional data. Moderna hopes to do so next week.

“It’s critically important that we have proper testing for parents to have confidence in any vaccine that we authorize,” Marks told a Senate committee.

If the FDA authorizes vaccines for the very young, then the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would have to recommend who needs them: all babies or just those most at risk of contracting COVID-19.

“It’s very important to get the little ones vaccinated,” but “rush doesn’t mean rush,” said Dr. Philip Landrigan, a pediatrician and public health expert at Boston College. The FDA must “see if it’s safe. They have to see if it’s effective. And they have to do it quickly. But they’re not going to cut corners.”

Many parents are desperate to see which vaccine reaches the scientific finish line first.

“We’ve fallen a little behind while everyone else is moving forward,” said Meagan Dunphy-Daly, a marine biologist at Duke University whose 6-year-old daughter is vaccinated, but whose 3-month-old and 18-month-old sons are part of the Pfizer trial.

The family continues to mask and take other precautions until it is clear whether the children received the real vaccine or the dummy injections. If it turns out they weren’t protected in the Pfizer study and Moderna’s vaccines are licensed first, Dunphy-Daly said she would seek them out for her children.

“I will be so relieved when I know that my children are vaccinated and that the risk of them getting a serious infection is so low,” she said.

The FDA will be faced with some complex issues.

In a study of 6,700 children aged 6 months to 5 years, two injections of Moderna – each a quarter of the usual dose – triggered high levels of virus-fighting antibodies, the same amount that has been shown to it protects young adults, Burton said. There were no serious side effects, and the shots caused fewer high fevers than other routine vaccines.

However, based on the way the researchers measured it, the vaccine turned out to be, at best, 51% effective in preventing COVID-19 cases in infants and young children and 37% effective in children. children from 2 to 5 years. Burton blamed the omicron variant’s ability to partially evade vaccine immunity, noting that unboosted adults showed similarly less efficacy against milder omicron infections. Although no children became seriously ill during the study, he said elevated antibody levels are an indicator of protection against more serious illness, and the company will test a booster dose for children.

Dr. Bill Muller of Northwestern University, who collaborated on Moderna’s children’s studies, said “this is not totally out of line with what we would have expected.” “Going forward, I would anticipate it to be a series of three injections.”

Another issue: Until now, in the United States, Moderna’s vaccine is restricted to adults. Other countries have expanded the vaccine to children as young as 6 years old, but while Moderna has submitted applications to the FDA for older children, the agency has not commented on the matter. Months ago, the agency cited concerns about a rare side effect, heart inflammation, in adolescent children, a concern that has not been reported in much younger children.

It’s unclear whether the FDA will now consider Moderna’s vaccine for children of all ages or focus on the youngest first. But Muller has already had many parents ask why vaccines are being tested in infants before older children are vaccinated, and she says pediatricians and pharmacists need to be ready with answers.

Burton said the safety data on millions of older children vaccinated with Moderna abroad should help reassure parents.

Although COVID-19 is not usually as dangerous in young people as it is in adults, some become seriously ill or even die. Some 475 children under the age of 5 have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the CDC, and hospitalizations for children soared at the height of the omicron.

However, it is not clear how many parents intend to vaccinate their little ones. Less than a third of children aged 5 to 11 years have been vaccinated twice, and 58% of those aged 12 to 17 years.

