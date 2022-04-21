Modernity or mamarrachez? Josie gives her opinion on the looks of the celebrities in Coachella 2022

After two years of absence, it has been held again Coachellathe “favorite festival of celebrities and influencers from all over the world”, comments Dani Mateo before giving way to Josiewho goes to the set of Zapeando to reveal who were the guests with the best and worst looks of the event. “They have caught it with a lot of desire”, affirms Valeria Ros.

Vanessa HudgensParis Hilton either Alessandra Ambrosio were some of the celebrities who attended this new edition of Coachella and all of them surprised with their “own festival looks”, in which there was no lack of “boho clothes, cowboy boots, fluorescent colors and a lot of glitter and sunglasses eye-catching”, in addition to “Euphoria-style makeup and a lot of braid”.

But what does Josie think of celebrity looks: they are modernity or mamarrachez? In the main video of the news we leave you who became their best dresses, among which highlights Harry Stylesthat her styling was “something we all needed” because, according to the Zapeando fashion expert, she has an air of “Abba and Elton John” and also reveals what has been the star color of the festival. Hit play and don’t miss out on his funny reflections!

