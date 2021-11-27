Modica, emergency medicine on the verge of giving up Modica

Modica – Last night, the case of a lady, who went to the emergency room due to a disastrous fall. The woman, also with Alzhaimer’s pathology, found maximum assistance and comfort in the emergency room staff of the “Maggiore” Hospital in Modica, but – family members report – “who had to make his diagnosis and certify the clinical risk was a doctor from a “loaned” ward, who had never done first aid. “A geriatrician.

It is one of those extreme cases, the real focus on which to direct interest on the question of the first aid in Modica which is no longer just a political controversy. The solution of having other hospital doctors rotate too, not knowing how to cover shifts, effectively invalidates the urgent emergency services to which the unit is intended. The emergency situation makes it increasingly difficult to access treatments that guarantee equity in the right of access and quality of care.





The paradoxical cases of this authentic short circuit, which not even the regional government seems to be interested in (the absence of the councilor Razza in the health commission when the issue had to be addressed should be clarified), are repeated every day. Now protests are also being raised by doctors from other departments called to guarantee shifts. They don’t fit. “We were not hired for this” -they say-.

Even those who lead health care in the province raise their voices, the Director General, Angelo Aliquò, who at the end of a meeting with the regional deputies Dipasquale and Campo and with the parties of the Democratic Party and the M5 stars, reiterated how that “… if from now on, no solutions should be sought and applied, the current situation risks getting worse and worse “.

In silence the Region, in silence the mayor of the City, Ignazio Abbate, in silence the regional parliamentarians, regional party secretaries, who support the Government. Nothing seems to want to stem the problem, while the pressure on the structures and those who work there is beyond all bearable thresholds.