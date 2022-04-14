“Modric’s pass should be illegal”

Real Madrid had a very difficult night. Chelsea, dressed in yellow, stormed into the Santiago Bernabéu and scored an early goal thanks to Mason Mount. Rüdiger, who rang for many months to reach Real Madrid at the end of the contract, cut further with a corner in the 51st minute and Timo Werner, with a spectacular move in which luck smiled on him, culminated the comeback.

Like a heavy London rain, Chelsea had fallen on a Real Madrid that was trying to move in the mud. London’s advantage had exploded and right in the middle of the storm, the talent of 10 was the beacon. Luka Modric, who had been completing a good game, raised his performance to a higher category with the assistance of Rodrygo’s goal that forced extra time in the 80th minute.

The Croatian received more than 30 meters from Mendy’s goal. With a Chelsea player coming from behind him and Kovacic, his pupil, watching from the front, Modric raised his head and analyzed the options at the speed of the best microprocessor. On the left, Mendy could enter on the wing and up front, Benzema was paired with the central defender, but Rodrygo had beaten his marker. The Brazilian would be the chosen option. The execution was even better than the decision. Luka readied his forehand and hit the ball with the outside of his boot. As if the ball had been inspired by the logo of the North American brand that he brushed in the hit, it took camber, flight and spin with millimeter precision. From foot to foot, the ball passed the penalty spot until it found Rodrygo at the far post, who only had to push it.

The goal was key, but the pass made every fan who was following the match go crazy. Among them, from BT Sports, were Rio Ferdinand, formerly of Manchester United, and Steve McManaman, formerly of Real Madrid. The one who was central of the red devils recognized that he was left “voiceless” after seeing the Croatian’s action. “That Modric pass left me hoarse today. That should be illegal. I was yelling: ‘Luka, Muka!’ or whatever his name is. Phenomenal.” he assured asking for the ‘illegalization’ of the maneuver.

Luka Modric’s season in graphics.

For McManaman, that pass is a moment to remember forever and to revel in. “I could watch Modric’s pass all day. Look at that. I mean, look at that. Forget about the finish, it’s just the pass,” he said.

In addition to the attendance, Luka Modric was one of the best at Real Madrid. The man from Zadar never lost face in the match and was the manager of his team, accumulating up to 5.3% of Real Madrid’s total possession. He also did it correctly, signing an accuracy of 89% (65/73). At 36 years old, the Golden Ball that broke the hegemony between Messi and Cristiano continues to show that he is among the best in the world. For now, he will have the sixth time in his career to play in the Champions League semi-finals (seven if you count the 15/16 against Juventus that he missed due to a knee injury). Up to four came out the winner and Modric wants to return to Paris.