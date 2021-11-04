Modugno, Piccinni, Canudo and C Affariello: all the great artists born from the land of Bari | Barinedita

News published on the portal barinedita.it and owned by it.

There isthe writer from Bariwinner of the Strega Prize and director of the Turin Book Fair, the capursese comedianwho is very popular at the box office with his social satire films and the rapper from Molfettathat ironizes with his rhymes inviting to come “to dance in Puglia”. These are the names of those characters, born in the Bari area, who are shining today in the national artistic panorama.

The long history of the Apulian capital and its province, however, is full of musicians, singers or painters who have left their mark not in Italy but also abroad. Limiting ourselves to the “most famous of the famous”, we have thus compiled a list of celebrities born from the fertile land of Bari. (See photo gallery)

Born in Bari in 1728, the classical composer Niccolò Piccinni he is perhaps the most illustrious artist from Bari: after all, the oldest theater in the Apulian capital was named after him. His first work, entitled "Le donne spettose" was produced in 1752 and had immediate success. It was followed by another 150 scores, including the masterpiece "La cecchina". Invited to Paris by Queen Marie Antoinette, he became director of the Académie Royale de Musique in France. His name is especially remembered for the important contribution he gave to the comic opera, a comic genre that allowed you to identify with the actors on stage.

The composer was instead originally from Altamura Saverio Mercadante, born at the end of the 18th century. He created over 60 works which were represented in the main Italian and European politeama, in particular in Vienna. The master stood out for the particular elaboration of the harmonic language and the drama he used to give to his characters.

Niccolò van Westerhout, a composer of Flemish origins, was born in grindstone from Bari in 1857. Pupil of another important musician from Bari, Nicola De Giosa, wrote five operas and numerous symphonies. In his village a theater was named after him, as well as a statue made by the important sculptor from Molise Bruno Calvani which depicts the protagonist of "Doña Flor", one of his masterpieces.

One of the most beautiful voices of opera music of all time was that of Gaetano Majorano, known by the name of "C Affariello". He was born in Bitonto in 1710 and was taken under the protection of the master Caffaro who had him castrated as a child in order to "allow" him to have a sweet stamp that in his time had no rivals (Farinelli excluded). In the countryside between Bari and Modugno the ancient Masseria C Affariello stands abandoned, the place where the singer lived.

From another era, but no less famous, it is Domenico Modugno, father of Italian pop music. He was born in Polignano a Mare in 1928 even if he spent his youth in the Brindisi area of ​​San Pietro Vernotico. During his career he has been an actor (he interpreted 46 films), composer and singer, participating under the latter role in 14 editions of the Sanremo Festival and winning four. Memorable that of 1958 in which he triumphed with "Nel blu painted di blu", known throughout the world as "Volare", which broke with the Italian melodic tradition.

Exponent of Rococo, Corrado Giaquinto was born in Molfetta in 1703. Author of 77 works, he lived and worked in Naples, Turin, Rome and Madrid, the city where he decorated the staircase and the Capilla Real of the king's palace. It is probably the most important Bari painter ever: the Provincial Art Gallery of Bari takes his name.

In the following century it was active instead Francesco Netti, an artist from Santeramo in Colle born in 1832. His works, which emphasized the study of the "true" and the careful observation of nature, are preserved in prestigious museums such as the Louvre and the Uffizi.

One of his projects was responsible for the foundation of the Academy of Fine Arts in Bari and the creation of the artistic high school in the Apulian capital. Let's talk about Roberto De Robertis, born in Gravina in Puglia in 1910, a painter who stood out for his colorism and exuberant and elegant art.

Gino Boccasile, born in Bari in 1901, was above all an acclaimed illustrator. He marked the period of "posterism" between the 20s and 50s and with his artistic advertising he made brands such as Borotalco or Sperlari immortal. In 1930 he designed the postcards to celebrate the first edition of the Fiera del Levante, while in 1951 he conceived the manifesto of the May of Bari. Despite his talent, he has over time been forgotten by his city, probably due to his youthful adhesion to Fascism and Nazism.

Born in Bari in 1935, the multifaceted Pino Pascali he died at the age of 33 in a car accident. Considered one of the most important exponents of poor art, in his short life he distinguished himself not only for the particular sculptures, but also for the television sets, including those of the famous Carosello. The artistic high school of Bari bears his name.

Bari does not count particularly illustrious characters in the world of literature, theater and cinema (even if John Turturro had Giovinazzo's father and Sylvester Stallone the grandfather of Gioia). However, there is an intellectual who has managed to leave a mark in these arts: it is the Gioiese Ricciotto Canudo. Poet, writer, film critic, he was a friend of Picasso, D'Annunzio and Apollinaire and in Paris he was nicknamed "le Barisien". A pioneer of cinema, it was he who coined the term "The seventh art" and collaborated with Abel Gance on the screenplay of the masterpiece "The rose on the rails". In Santo Spirito, inside Villa Stampacchia (where he spent his summers), a house-museum has been dedicated to him.

