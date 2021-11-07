module change and two excellent exclusions

More than a change , this is one Revolution . Mourinho overturns the Rome after the last disappointing performances. According to the evidence emerged from the last training a Trigoria , in Venice we will see a whole team new . In module and in interpreters . The excluded excellent, in addition to the young Darboe which has not even been summoned, they would be Zaniolo And Mkhitaryan who are going through a period negative : bench for both of us. So off to 3-4-1-2, or maybe 3-5-2, with the double center-forward: next to Abraham , which struggles to receive supplies and consequently to be dangerous, would enter one of the Shomurodov (favorite) e Borja Mayoral . And in midfield, with Karsdorp wide on the right would be El Shaarawy to act at full range on the left-handed side: he has already done so several times, even in the national team, it would not be a problem for him. With this system of play, Roma could still easily regroup in a 4-4-2 defensive phase with Karsdorp lower and Ibañez ready to climb from full-back.

Mourinho has to deal with absences

The tack of Mourinho is determined by absences – the most important is that of Viña – but above all by the need to add offensive weight without losing stability. During the game then two changes like Zaniolo and Mkhitaryan, teased in the pride of relegation to Park bench, could be used to impress the eventual turning point. After all, it is not the first time that Mourinho has decided to change thetrim using the three-man defense: especially in recent years, with Manchester United and Tottenham, he was convinced to change when things did not suit him. Marash will benefit from these innovations Kumbulla, the first as a starter in this championship.

