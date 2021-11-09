Modulus technology stands out among the novelties all dedicated to AI – Nerd4.life

During the GTC 2021 today, NVIDIA has stepped on the accelerator foot when it comes to physics simulation by creating a universal framework for Machine Learning models called NVIDIA Modulus, already available for free.

Technology teaches neural networks to use the laws of physics by making it easier to use the acceleration provided by intelligence on complex systems that mimic real ones. We talk about interactions between molecules, environmental models, tornado simulations and, in combination with Omniverse, car factories and entire cities faithfully recreated digitally.

During the conference Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, spoke about several of the 65 technologies, new or renewed, that involve the use of artificial intelligence for the acceleration of data mining and pattern recognition as in the case of the DGL Acceleration with CUDA-X, for the interpretation of entire languages ​​with LLMs (large language models) and for the distribution of work and data according to the improvement of the datacenter with NVIDIA Triton.

But the highlight is undoubtedly NVIDIA Modulus which once integrated into the increasingly complex world of Omniverse, the virtual collaboration platform that allows you to take advantage of the latest NVIDIA technologies for the creation of three-dimensional worlds, has already allowed BMW to create a duplicate of its factories to study their expansion and to Ericsson an entire realistic city, with the ray tracing used to calculate in detail the refractions of 5G signals and thus optimize telephone coverage.

There was, however, a reference to virtual worlds that is linked to what we saw already three years ago of the simulated city using the videos recorded by a machine. That city, here the news and the video showing the ability of AI to observe and recreate what they see, has evolved over time and briefly reappeared in a roundup of examples of physics-based worlds, not necessarily realistic, which can be created using the combination of Omniverse and Modulus.

In all this Huang did not speak of video games, but he talked about Second Life worlds, retail simulated vehicles and so on, hinting that all of this can be used as much for business-oriented or research-oriented simulations as to create extremely complex MMOs. It will probably take some time, but it is clear that the technology can already be used to speed up the process of creating realistic settings and it is not certain that some surprises with a videogame background will not arise in the near future.