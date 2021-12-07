Moggi: ‘I tell you who is in charge of football, but a system. And on capital gains, Calciopoli, Raiola and the other clubs … ‘

The words of Moggi to Report: “I can tell you who was in charge of football and no one is complaining to me. Having had no offenses detected, it was said that there was a system, the Moggi system. The Moggi system conditioned the championship. the Federation against CONI against designators against? Lepore the head of the court of Naples says: trial in the entirety of football, but he says it when the trial is almost over. Who do you want to try now, football is this here “

CAPITAL GAINS – “Ridiculous. Juventus had 5 million old lire of capital gains. He had been urged by the football leaders to buy Moretti to save Fiorentina. In front of the teams like Inter, Milan Rome, Genoa who had hundreds of millions of capital gains, there the powers of attorney canceled everything, with us it lasted 2 years. Juve negotiated against unfaithful employees, who in reality were us of the Triad. The GUP refused Juve plea bargain because the fact does not exist. The plus system is a debt that extends into the future, a ladder that then reaches 2-300 million. Covid is a joke, it can be worth the box office, 50 million. But with negative balance sheets of 2-300 million it is not Covid. “

AGENTS – “There are very powerful ones, Mendes And Raiola. Others who help clubs. The prosecutor doesn’t hurt the club but the clubs hurt themselves. I made strong teams with Raiola. For Nedved, Emerson and Ibra I got him a player in exchange, a kid valued at 1 million. Then I co-owned it to Siena. Here’s what I gave Raiola. “