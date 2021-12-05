Sports
Moggi: ‘Many clubs involved but we only talk about Juve, it reminds me of a case of 2004 … Capital gains, it is impossible for the bianconeri to falsify’ | First page
Luciano Moggi, former general manager of Juventus from 1994 to 2006, he gave an interview to The weather, in which he also expressed his opinion on the latest investigation that touched the Juventus club, the one relating to capital gains. “The more important a company is, the more the spotlight is turned on it”, said a very controversial judge like Luca Palamara about a year ago. What do you think Moggi? “Palamara says something absolutely reasonable: in fact, other clubs are involved in the investigation such as Parma, Genoa, Sampdoria, Chievo Verona, ending with Pescara and Napoli but we are only talking about Juventus. I do not know the merits of the investigation but I know precisely what happened in 2004 for the investigation of the prosecutors for false financial statements. Everything evaporated like a soap bubble“.
In particular, Moggi focuses on an episode: “The powers of attorney filed leaving only the investigation on Juventus for patrimonial infidelity due to the purchase of the Fiorentina footballer Moretti. Given that the purchase was made by Juve to support Fiorentina, who were in financial difficulty but in the end, it all ended with Juve’s request to settle but with the judge who asked for the dismissal because the fact did not exist. It is difficult for me to think that a listed company can make capital gains and, as far as I know about the company, I believe it is impossible for Juventus to falsify“.