Moggi: ‘Many clubs involved but we only talk about Juve, it reminds me of a case of 2004 … Capital gains, it is impossible for the bianconeri to falsify’ | First page

, former general manager offrom 1994 to 2006, he gave an interview to The weather, in which he also expressed his opinion on the latest investigation that touched the Juventus club, the one relating to capital gains. “The more important a company is, the more the spotlight is turned on it”, said a very controversial judge like Luca Palamara about a year ago. What do you think Moggi? “Palamara says something absolutely reasonable:I do not know the merits of the investigation but I know precisely what happened“.

In particular, Moggi focuses on an episode: “The powers of attorney filed leaving only the investigation on Juventus for patrimonial infidelity due to the purchase of the Fiorentina footballer Moretti. Given that the purchase was made by Juve to support Fiorentina, who were in financial difficulty but in the end, it all ended with Juve’s request to settle but with the judge who asked for the dismissal because the fact did not exist. It is difficult for me to think that a listed company can make capital gains and, as far as I know about the company, I believe it is impossible for Juventus to falsify“.