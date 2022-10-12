Entertainment

Mohamed Hadid, father of Gigi and Bella, declares his love for the city of Fez and its gastronomy

By Leila Driss on 10/12/2022 at 6:48 p.m.

Mohammad Hadid

Mohamed Hadid surrounded by his two daughters, models Gigi (left) and Bella.

Back in Morocco, after a previous trip to Marrakech in 2018, the father of famous models and influencers Gigi and Bella Hadid was visiting Fez, where he (re)discovered the pleasures of the Moroccan table.

Renowned real estate developer, Mohamed Hadid is also a lover of tableware. On his Instagram account, he does not hesitate to share his culinary prowess, the good restaurants in Los Angeles where he lives, as well as the Palestinian specialties of his childhood spent in Nazareth, his hometown.

A few days ago, he was on a trip to Morocco, and more specifically in the medina of Fez, which he sang the praises of on Instagram. “Welcome to Fez. The house that welcomes you like mamma (mom) and babba (dad). The food, the atmosphere, the location and above all, the best tagine in town,” wrote the millionaire who was staying at the riad Dar El Andalous for the occasion.

On the program of his stay organized by We are family, a platform that connects companies to public figures, savor Moroccan gastronomy against a background of music and dance, in a riad that celebrates Moroccan craftsmanship in its purest tradition. What else?

By Leila Driss

