Mohamed Henni is already waiting for Cristiano Ronaldo at Marseille airport

After Jul, it’s Mohamed Henni’s turn to campaign for Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at OM and the famous French Youtuber even managed to find a bug on the official Olympique Marseille website to believe in a possible transfer of CR7 in Marseille before going to wait for him at the airport.

According to Mohamed Henni, Cristiano Ronaldo will soon be a Marseille player!

Still just as popular on the Internet, Mohamed Henni has just made the buzz again with his latest videos. Even if there is very little chance that CR7 will land at OM, the Youtubeur remains hopeful and scrutinizes the slightest sign confirming this rumor. Indeed, he has just identified a technical problem on the OM website, the file of defender Jonathan Clauss to whom the N°7 is assigned is no longer available for consultation. An error page, “Error 404” appears on the link of the former Lensois page while the files of his teammates are available. “Isn’t that weird, guys? Isn’t that proof for you? » Momo comments.

Since Mohamed Henni’s video, the problem has been corrected and Jonathan Clauss’ file is again present, but this has once again revived the enthusiasm for the hashtag “RonalDOM” in trends on Twitter. The Youtubeur went even further by filming himself at Marseille airport waiting for CR7 to come, but the Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has just cast a chill on the hopes of the Marseille people. The latter has just assured that OM does not plan to recruit the fivefold Golden Ball and that no contact has been made between the different parties.