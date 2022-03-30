Mohamed Salah, Egyptian pharaoh who will not expand his domain to Qatar

Mohammed Salah has conquered Egypt and England, but King Pharaoh will not be able to expand his reign to World Cup lands, because he could not take his team to Qatar 2022; he not only missed a penalty at the decisive moment, he failed those who saw him as the great leader who would set them up against a new conquest.

It was against the same rival -and the same dose- and with whom he could not lift the African Cup of Nations, the Senegal team; they went to the penalties, and in that round Mo Salah He could not shoot because he was the fifth collector, but this Tuesday, March 29, Mo was one of the villains, failing in the match that gave him a World Cup ticket.

Salah is, without a doubt, one of the referents of African football, and he made it clear from the beginning when he was in the Egypt national teama squad he represented in the 2011 Sub World Cup and the 2012 Olympics and African Cup Sub 20.

The Pharaoh debuted in 2010 at the El-Mokawloon El-Arab and by 2012 it was already in Europe; he first went to Switzerland with Basel and, immediately, was champion.

By 2013 he signed with Chelsea of the Premier league; a year later she went to the Florentine from Italy. In 2015 she was in the Rome and in 2017 his best moment came when he signed with the Liverpool, where his consecration came. One way or another, fortune has always smiled on him, or as he summed it up Diaa El Sayedthe former Egyptian international: “The key to Mohamed’s success is that he always knew when to take the right step”, recalling his departure from the Blues to go to Calcio and finally to the Reds.

with your selection, Salah debuted in 2011 and looked for the ticket Brazil World Cup 2014, where Ghana left them out; his revenge came for Russia 2018, there Salah and the Egyptians achieved the ticket, the first that was achieved after 28 years.

The king pharaoh Since then, he has indisputably become the benchmark for his team; he scored five goals in the qualifying process, plus two assists; his aspirations were real and his conquests palpable…”I want to be the best Egyptian footballer in history”, I would have said at the time.

A philanthropic striker

Although to Salah he has done well in the world of soccer, he has dedicated himself to helping relatives and even strangers, that’s why they call him Happiness Maker; on Egypt he paid for the first air ambulance and repeatedly purchases medical equipment for donations.

Has a foundation that helps families and also supported with a medical center, a school and a youth center. Among the many other actions to benefit him, the attacker donated a bonus that he was awarded in Egypt if the selection was going to Russia 2018 and preferred that the money be invested in medical equipment.

Just when Egypt entered Russia 2018 -beating Congo 2-1-, his parents’ house was robbed, but the striker forgave the assailant and even helped him financially.

“Not that I approve of stealing, but I’m sure he had an important reason for doing so; I feel like he did it for something,” he told GQ at the time.

Salah’s headache

In 2014 it was not enough, but it was for 2018, and although it arrived, Salah suffered to be in Russiabecause on the way he encountered that controversial shoulder injury caused in a play with the Spanish Sergio Ramos in the Champions League Final, duel between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The right shoulder suffered an acromioclavicular dislocation, and although he recovered, Salah missed the debut in that World Cup against Uruguay; played until Day 2 against Russia and also before Saudi Arabiascored two goals, but Egypt did not pass the first phase, suffered three defeats.

This time, Salah, the King Pharaohwas looking for revenge, attending the Qatar World Cup 2022but Sadio Mane -your partner and friend in the Liverpool– and Senegal– They said no to the possibility of his second World Cup, at 29 years old.

Like the tireless fighter that he is, Salah will look again for an option for the year 2026, which will be shared between Mexico, United States and CanadaAnd who knows… how? Osiristhe resurrection deity, King Pharaoh – then 34 years old – could to step on a world cup field again to finally try to reach the throne.