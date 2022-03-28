Mohammad Fahmi, creator of Coffee Talk and What Comes After, dies at 32

Sad loss to the Southeast Asian indie video game scene: Mohammad Fahmi, Indonesian writer and programmer behind indie games Coffee Talk, What Comes After and Afterlove EP, has passed away at the age of 32.

Later, the official account of Coffee Talkhis most popular game, has confirmed the news. “Today we received the devastating news that Fahmi, the creator and writer of Coffee Talk, has passed away. May his soul rest in peace, our condolences to all his relatives and loved ones.“

“May all the good things you shared and the stories you wrote stay with us forever.“.

No cause of death has been shared, but according to Toge Productions, the developer of Coffee Talk, Fahmi was asthmatic (via IGN),

Mohammad Fahmi was born in 1990 in Indonesia.. He worked as a programmer at Gameloft and a video game journalist before entering Marketing at the Indonesian studio. Toge Productions. that was where Fahmi had the idea for Coffee Talkwhich ended up becoming one of the studio’s most successful games.

Following the release of Coffee Talk in 2020, he founded his own studio, Pikselnesia, where he released What Comes After in 2021. Recently announced AfterloveEP, which was scheduled to come out in the summer of 2022.

All the games had a common weight in the narrative, mixing fantastic elements in a contemporary environment and portraying characters with everyday problems.

Coffee Talk by Toge Productions is a visual novel in which we play the role of a barista in a late-night cafeteria attended by all kinds of characters from different fantastic races, such as fauns, vampires, ogres, aliens…

It is a very “chill” game where we can talk with customers, advise them about their dreams and concerns, while we serve them comforting hot drinks.

Your next game What Comes After by Pikselnesiais smaller in scale, an even more symbolic side-scrolling narrative experience: we’re on a train and we have to talk to the souls of the passengers to talk about love, regret, life and death.

It is presented as a mixture of “philosophy and comedy” and a personal journey to learn to love yourself.

His next most ambitious game, After Love EPis a coming of age story about a music band in Jakarta, and is scheduled to be released on PC, PlayStation and Switch in 2022, also from pikselnesia.

Coffee Talk is also scheduled to receive a standalone expansion, Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterflysometime in 2022, although it is unknown if Fahmi was involved in this sequel.

“Fahmi was an extremely talented developer with a sharp writing style and a gift for turning the mundane in life into something magical. He was also a sweet and kind person who was loved and respected by the indie community.says IGN Japan editor Daniel Robson.