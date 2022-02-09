Moioli eliminated in the semifinals, no medal

The blue, reigning champion and flag bearer, closes eighth after a mistake in the semifinal

After a start show in snowboard cross for Michela Moioli there is a great disappointment for the blue in the cross race at the Beijing 2022 Olympics. The Italian standard-bearer was in fact eliminated in the semifinals: after a good start, the blue lets the opponents vent in the first corners and gets behind. The French Trespeuch overtakes her and sends her in third position: fails the recovery in the final and is sensationally eliminated. Moioli, reigning Olympic champion and always first up to here, has closed octave falling into the small finals.

In the final, the one that decrees the ranking from fifth to eighth place, Michela Moioli loses her concentration and ends eighth thanks to a fall that has caused fear for a few moments. After Gaskill’s tumble, the blue was trying to make a comeback when she lost her balance by impacting violently against the snow floor.

The blue flag bearer was rescued on the track and was injured in the face, but came out on her own legs in a mixture of discouragement, pain and disappointment for what happened in a few minutes: from the dream of an Olympic encore to the bitter eighth place the final.