Moioli the biggest disappointment, disastrous Mascitto, good Donaggio – OA Sport

ITALIAN OLYMPICS REPORT CARDS WEDNESDAY 9 FEBRUARY

Federica Brignone (alpine skiing), 5.5: comes out in the second run of the slalom, he wasn’t skiing badly. It was a training session in view of the combined race, a race on which the Aosta Valley player is aiming a lot.

Anita Gulli and Lara Della Mea (alpine skiing), 3: in a World Cup race they would not have played the second heat, because they are out of 30. Here they respectively close 29th and 30th taking advantage of the outputs of others. Their level is not from Olympics.

Michela Moioli (snowboard), 4: so far the biggest disappointment for Italy in these Olympics. Everything seemed set for the encore of PyeonChang 2018. The Bergamo rider had set the fastest time in the descent that outlined the scoreboard, the Czech Eva Samkova was absent due to injury and the great British rival Charlotte Bankes had been eliminated in the quarter-finals. Yet in the semifinals something got stuck, with the sensational elimination. Something was missing at the start, but unfortunately this is not new. Throughout the season we saw an erratic Moioli and on a roller coaster, capable of winning as well as exiting prematurely. We hope, in this sense, that the peak can come on Saturday in the mixed race in pairs.

Caterina Carpano (snowboard), 6.5: he fights with courage, he just lacks access to the semifinals. He gives the feeling of being able to grow a lot in the next four years.

Sofia Belingheri and Francesca Gallina (snowboard), 5.5: they are eliminated in the second round, at the moment they are one step behind Carpano and three compared to Moioli. There is a lot of work to do to make a qualitative leap.

Leonardo Donaggio (freestyle), 8: fifth place in the big air at 18. An important talent, to be cultivated with care towards the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics where, as we will explain in the next few days, we risk presenting ourselves with many, too many elderly athletes in various disciplines.

Louis Philip Vito III (snowboard), 6.5: he is the first of those excluded from the half-pipe final. The Italian-American has made a more than dignified figure.

Lorenzo Gennero (snowboard), 5: misses both qualifying runs and remains far from the final act.

Raffaele Buzzi (Nordic combined), 7: the best race of my career. In the World Cup he had never finished in the top 20, today he finishes 16th. Good boy.

Alessandro Pittin (Nordic combined), 5.5: the shadow of the champion capable of getting on the podium at the Olympics and World Championships and also winning three World Cup races. A situation that has been going on for years: does it make sense to continue in this way?

Iacopo Bortolas (Nordic combined), 6: at 18, a 32nd Olympic place is a starting point. There is a lot of good talk about this boy, but will he be able to value him after the many mistakes made in the recent past? Some doubts arise …

Arianna Fontana (short track), 6.5: does the homework in the 1000 meter battery. To overcome Stefania Belmondo he will have to do everything himself, because the women’s relay is already out of the game.

Pietro Sighel (short track), without vote: is disqualified for no reason in the quarters of 1500 meters. A shame. It hurts to get kicked out like this: he would certainly have bothered anyone.

Luca Spechenhauser (short track), 5: immediately falls in the quarters of 1500 meters. A young man in whom however we must invest, even if less talented than Sighel.

Cynthia Mascitto (short track), 1: is eliminated in the battery of 1000 meters, but this is the least. However, she commits a real disaster in the semifinal of the women’s relay, where she falls in the opening bars and, in fact, destroys the ambitions of a quartet that she aspired to the medal. Arianna Fontana will not have taken it well, not at all …

Yuri Confortola (short track), 7.5: he climbs, even with a bit of luck, up to the finals of 1500 meters. At 35, a great satisfaction. He couldn’t do more than that, the medal was out of reach.

Emanuel Rieder-Simon Kainzwaldner (toboggan), 6: it was known that the German couples, the Austrians Steu-Koller and the Latvian Sics-Sics had something more. The Azzurri should have played with the other Latvian Bots-Plume for fifth place. Result? Sixth place. Therefore a race in line with expectations, without flickers.

Photo: Lapresse