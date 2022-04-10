Moisés Caicedo made his debut in the English Premier League with an assist and victory against Arsenal | Ecuadorians Abroad | Sports

Arsenal, despite Martin Odegaard’s goal, fell for the second consecutive day and qualification for the Champions League is complicated after the defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium (1-2), in a game that the Ecuadorian Moisés Caicedo he finally debuted in the championship and with a goal assist.

The Seagulls, commanded by a great Enock Mwepu, author of a goal and an assist, stormed the London stadium and broke a streak of three games without seeing a door to break an Arsenal that adds two defeats in less than a week after falling last Monday against Crystal Palace 3-0.

Brighton, who had only won three of the last 25 meetings, took the lead after a great cross from Mwepu down the left flank that Leandro Trossard netted inside. Brighton fans who traveled to London celebrated by chanting “We scored a goal, we scored a goal” as they broke their three game shutout streak.

Moisés Caicedo saw the yellow card at minute 52. Photo: Andy Rain

The important moment for Arsenal came on the brink of half-time when, coming off a corner, Gabriel hit the ball at the far post for Martinelli to push it over the goal line. The referee gave the goal but the VAR reviewed the play for several minutes to conclude that the Brazilian was offside.

That’s where the tie went away for Arsenal, who showed very little offensive power in the second half and was sentenced in a great move down the left wing by Moisés Caicedo, a starter for the first time in the Premier, and Trossard. The Ecuadorian threw a wall with the Belgian, who returned it with a heel, and put a cross to the front for Mwepu to put it out of reach of Aaron Ramsdale.

In the 89th minute, with a large part of the Emirates already at home, Odegaard, who had taken a free kick off the crossbar a few minutes earlier, closed the gap with a long shot that hit Welbeck before slipping into Robert Sánchez’s goal. Despite the final push from the Gunners, which led to a save from Sánchez to Nketiah, the scoreboard did not move anymore.

Caicedo finally debuts in the Premier

In the end, 1-2 and Brighton’s first away win since mid-February. Arsenal, with this second consecutive loss, can move away from fourth place this Saturday. A victory for Tottenham Hotspur against Aston Villa will leave Mikel Arteta’s men three points behind Spurs. Of course, with one game less. (D)