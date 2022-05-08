Moisés Caicedo scores his first goal in England, in a 4-0 win against Manchester United | Ecuadorians Abroad | Sports

The Ecuadorian midfielder Moisés Caicedo, from Brighton & Hove Albion, scored his first goal in England this Saturday and did so in the 4-0 victory of the Seagulls against Manchester United, on matchday 36 of the Premier League.

15 minutes were played at the Falmer Stadium, when the young tricolor soccer player (20 years old) caught a rebound outside the area and shot on goal, and the ball entered a corner to rest in the nets, beating the Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea.

Terrible fate befell United. The Gaviotas dominated the Diablos Rojos throughout the game and went into the break ahead thanks to Caicedo’s powerful shot. Brighton continued to dominate after the dressing room, creating more chances that were rewarded with goals from Spaniard Marc Cucurella (minute 49), Pascal Gross (57) and Leandro Trossard (60).

With this defeat, Manchester United is mathematically out of the Champions League positions and their participation in the Europa League is still not guaranteed, when they only have one game left to play.

Cristiano Ronaldo (c), unnoticed in United’s defeat at Brighton. Photo: AFP

Caicedo, a fixture in the Ecuadorian team that will play the 2022 Qatar World Cup, has established himself as Brighton’s starter in the second half of the current season.

Moises Caicedo, congratulated by coach Graham Potter. Photo: AFP

The tricolor, of remarkable performance this Saturday, was congratulated by the coach Graham Potter, according to photographs and videos in the Falmer.

Other results in Premier

Chelsea dropped two points in a 2-2 draw against Wolverhampton, while Watford were mathematically relegated after their loss to Crystal Palace on Premier League matchday 36.

After a goalless first half, Chelsea surged to victory with two goals from Romelu Lukaku in less than two minutes (minute 56, penalty, and 58). The Wolves, who never disconnected from the game, reacted thanks to an unstoppable shot from outside the area by the Portuguese Francisco Trincao (79) and tied on the last day of the game, with a cross to the area that Conor Coady (90+) finished off with his head. 7).

The Blues, who had announced hours before the game the sale of Roman Abramovich’s club to the consortium led by the American Todd Boehly, have now gone three consecutive games without winning, and have won just one victory in their last five championship games (two draws and two defeats), a bleeding of points that has allowed Arsenal and Tottenham to threaten their third place and complicate the Blues the three remaining days.

In another of Saturday’s afternoon games, Watford mathematically confirmed their relegation after losing 1-0 at Crystal Palace, following a Wilfried Zaha penalty goal (31 minutes).

Like Norwich, the other team already relegated mathematically, the Hornets were also a newly promoted team, returning to the second division a year later.

One of the candidates to accompany them in relegation, Burnley lost at home 3-1 against Aston Villa. With this defeat, the Clarets are provisionally out of relegation, but could return to the red zone on Sunday. (D)