Moisés Naim: DR is one of the “surprise countries”

Santo Domingo, DR.

the recognized economist and former executive director of the World Bank, Moisés Naim affirmed that the Dominican Republic has managed to position itself within a group of nations that he called “surprise countries”for the takeoff and growth of their economies, despite the uncertainty and contraction of the global economy in recent decades.

Naim made the statement during the conference organized by the Reserve Bank, “The world economy: surprises, emergencies and solutions”, in which he addressed issues such as democracy, which in his opinion is in danger of extinction due to “populism, polarization and post-truth”, which have made it possible for questionable figures to rise to power and make the democratic system more expensive, as well as aspects related to geopolitics.

After analyzing that there exogenous forces that are causing many changes that affect us as countries and personally, Naim indicated that there is also good news, as is the case of the “countries that are surprising us”, among which is the Dominican Republic.

between that group of nations that are best equipped to weather a potential global recession Vietnam, Indonesia, India, Greece, Portugal, Saudi Arabia and Japan are due to their economic growth, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and maintaining controlled inflation.

In the case of the Dominican Republic, the economist replied: “You know that you are doing well and you know what you have left to do.r, and what are the tasks that are not going to be corrected, but also those that are going to be corrected”. He added that the country navigated the adversities caused by the pandemic, despite which the economy has continued to grow.

Another country that is surprising for its growth is Guyana, which has only about 800,000 inhabitants, mostly residing in rural areas, but which has achieved an impressive GDP growth of 57%, explained Naim.

Global Thought Leader

Samuel Pereyra, general manager of Banreservas, highlighted that Naim is “considered one of the most outstanding intellectuals in the world and one of the 100 main leaders of global thought.”