MoistCr1TiKaL’s 15-Second Summary Of Fortnite Lore Will Leave You In Two Pieces

Fortnite lore spans 3 chapters which include 21+ seasons. A story that has been going on for almost five years now will certainly be difficult for a beginner to understand.

OGs and die-hard fans may remember the lore down to the smallest detail. On the other hand, newbies might need a crash course in ground zero history to understand what’s going on around the island.

Popular Twitch streamer Charlie “MoistCr1TiKaL” White Jr. recently found himself in a similar situation. During the Chapter 3 Season 2 live event, the streamer was trying to sum up Fortnite lore so far. His description of the “Batman who laughs opening a portal to the omniverse” left the whole community in two.

Advertising

Charlie isn’t actively streaming Epic Games’ Battle Royale title, and most of his audience probably wouldn’t know what happened in-game. Nonetheless, the Twitch streamer still managed to entertain his fans with the humorous narration of the screenplay.

MoitCr1TiKaL streams Fortnite in the most hilarious way possible

Epic Games aims to create a metaverse in its battle royale title, which features an original storyline filled with various pop culture collaborations.

Loopers have players with multiple characters from across the Marvel and DC multiverse. More recently, they saw Naruto help fend off the threat of the Cube Queen in Chapter 2 Season 8. Following this, Dr. Strange also joined the Resistance in their war against the Imagined Order.

Since MoistCr1TiKaL didn’t follow anything that happened on the island, he gave the sloppiest description of the lore.

Explaining to his fans why the Chapter 3 Season 2 live event started with players in space, he erroneously brought up the cube queen, who disappeared a long time ago.

“From what I know of Fortnite Lore, we’re in space because Batman Who Laughs might be opening a portal to the omniverse now with the Cube Queen and the Abductors, and we need to stop it or choke Geno or something like that. , maybe.”

Charlie brought up the Chapter 2 Season 7 kidnappers and the Season 8 Cube Queen during the Chapter 3 Season 2 live event, and he couldn’t be further from the truth.

MoistCr1TiKaL is the savior needed to defeat Geno in Fortnite Chapter 3

In his hilarious 15-second description of the lore, Charlie has at least one good thing. After The Seven crushed Dr. Slone in Chapter 2 Season 8, Geno took matters into his own hands. The IO is coming back stronger and the island might need rescuing again.

MoistCr1TiKaL only plays the game when there is a new live event. He previously saved the island from Galactus, partied at Ariana Grande’s concert, and teamed up with The Rock to flip the island. After fending off the threat of Dr. Slone, Charlie now has his sights set on taking down Geno in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Read also

The article continues below

Obviously, anyone who wants a light stream at a live event can watch MoistCr1TiKaL on Twitch once Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is over. Hopefully he’ll once again describe to his new fans how Spider-Man wrapped Geno in his webs as Peely ran him over with a truck.