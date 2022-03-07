Molecular printers now allow you to have personalized drinks in seconds

The device does not generate waste

The impression of food is now added to the impression of beverages. A Silicon Valley startup developed the world’s first molecular beverage printer, it is described. It is a small appliance that seeks, through technology, to reduce waste of water, residues and derived emissions.

The company’s researchers figured out how to identify and isolate the molecules that drive the flavor and aroma of different beverages to recreate them. Hence they call it a “molecular printer”. The researchers studied the molecules of different beverages and were able to separate the compounds that generate the specific flavors and aromas.

The ecological side of this invention is especially highlighted. Unlike other systems that make only one drink per capsule and generate a lot of waste, this startup’s cartridge system offers thousands of drinks, without waste.

The Print of each drink is made at the molecular level using hundreds of ingredients, whichue are found within the same cartridge that the user receives at home.

This appliance uses completely natural components, according to the company on its official site. These items are combined with technologies that dose the necessary compounds with the exact precision to achieve the different drinks that the user wishes to generate. The whole process takes less than 30 seconds.

The cartridges, which can be delivered to your home, are loaded with aroma molecules and ingredients such as alcohol, sugar or caffeine.

The user can choose the drink they want or even generate a personalized version simply by pressing the corresponding options from a touch screen or from your cell phone. Software updates ensure that the user receives a wide variety of options on a regular basis.

food printing

For some time there has been a wide variety of devices that allow 3D printing of food that can be very useful even for people with eating disorders. A few months ago, researchers from the University of Huelva developed a device that prints food in 3D for patients with dysphagiathat is, difficulty swallowing, a condition that usually occurs in people with different types of paralysis.

3D printing for the manufacture of plant-based meats (Novomeat)

By means of a mixing device that is controlled by a computer program, the printer can design food with different textures and in a semi-solid state that adapts to the nutritional needs and tastes of the person.

For its part, at the Mobile World Congress that took place last year, a Spanish company showed the use of 3D printing to manufacture plant-based steaks.

The goal is to recreate the muscle fibers of meat of animal origin, but with 100% vegetable ingredients, with the aim of generating variety and reducing environmental impact.

The case of a US company that has been developing plant-based substitutes for meat products since 2011 is also highlighted. The objective is to offer an alternative that has nutrients and a taste very similar to the original product. In fact, their hamburgers have become famous in recent times and are sold in different areas of the country.

In Argentina, they have also been working on several projects that seek to generate alternatives or complete meat foods with the idea of ​​increasing food production, something that will be key for the future.

KEEP READING:

Samsung was the victim of a hack that linked the Galaxy

YouTube reaches out to the podcast industry and offers financing to creators

Tips for getting the most out of Gmail