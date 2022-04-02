Molecular process of development of the most aggressive ovarian cancer discovered

“A succession of molecular mutations that appear to cause the progression of the most widespread and most aggressive ovarian cancer.” This is the result of a study conducted by a team of researchers from the European Institute of Oncology (Ieo), in collaboration with colleagues from the IRCCS Foundation for the Relief of Suffering of San Giovanni Rotondo and the Mario Negri Institute.

High-grade serous ovarian cancer

The study, the results of which were published in the “International Journal of Cancer”, was supported by the Airc Foundation, the Ministry of Health and the Ieo-Monzino Foundation and coordinated by Ugo Cavallaro, director of the Oncological Gynecology Research Unit of the Ieo. Focus of the research work, as mentioned, ovarian cancer, and specifically “high grade serous ovarian cancer”, which is the most widespread (70% of cases) and most aggressive form of neoplasia. As underlined by a press release issued by the Ieo, to date, the available therapies have shown “unfortunately limited efficacy for a clinical and a biological reason: in about 80% of cases the tumor is diagnosed at an advanced stage, being at the onset of all asymptomatic, and the high level of cellular heterogeneity has so far made it difficult to characterize the molecular changes that promote their progression “. For this reason, international research has tried to focus its attention on the sequencing of the genome of both the primary tumor and the metastases, with the aim of comparing them and thus identifying “the molecular alterations that determine the spread of the disease, cause of its lethality “. But, up to now, the results produced “have been only partial”.

A series of experimental tumor models

What is the innovative approach implemented by the researchers in this study? “From a single patient’s ovarian cancer, we generated a series of experimental tumor models that each recapitulate a different step in the progression of the disease,” Cavallaro said. “We thus obtained the genomic (DNA) and transcriptomic (RNA) profiles of the various models, in order to obtain molecular ‘signatures’, that is to say, sets of mutations or genes specifically associated with the different models”, he continued. . Then, using this key, the scholars “interrogated the worldwide databases that contain the genetic data of numerous cohorts of ovarian cancer patients and, by comparing our models with the data contained in these databases, we found that the molecular signatures identified have prognostic power, that is, they give indications on the biological process of evolution of the disease “. But that’s not all, because they also seem to have a “predictive capacity, that is, they can give indications on the effectiveness of treatments”, said the expert. In essence, therefore, “the molecular signatures obtained through different experimental models deriving from a single tumor have provided clinical information that can also be extended to other patients, which includes prognosis and prediction of the response to chemotherapy”.