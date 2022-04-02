Molnupiravir, the promising drug that would eliminate COVID in three days

Molnupiravir is an oral antiviral drug that fights COVID-19. According to a study prepared by the pharmaceutical company MSD, a trade name of Merck, manufacturer of the drug, molnupiravir eliminates actively infectious COVID-19 by day 3 of starting therapy.

The drug, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), should only be administered to “patients with non-severe COVID-19 who are at highest risk of hospitalization”, and in no case “to children or pregnant women”. Thus, the Organization explains that the drug is usually applied in “people not vaccinated against COVID-19, the elderly, immunosuppressed people and people with chronic diseases.” The WHO announced last day 3 the inclusion of this antiviral in its list of recommended treatments against COVID-19and has also been approved for emergency use in countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Japan.

The study, which will be presented at ECCMID next week but has advanced in a statement today, indicates that the participants underwent PCR tests to determine SARS-CoV-2 RNA viral loads from nasopharyngeal swabs. collected on days 1 (start), 3, 5 (end of treatment visit), 10, 15 and 29. On the third day of treatment, none of the 92 participants who received molnupiravir had infectious SARS-CoV-2 detectedcompared to 21.8% (20 of 96) of participants who took the placebo.

How does molnupiravir work?

the drug attacks the enzyme that the virus uses to reproduce and introduces errors in its genetic code. This prevents multiplication and keeps the viral load low. According to the BBC, molnupiravir was developed by the American pharmaceutical companies Merck, Sharp and Dohme and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. The British health minister himself, Sajid Javid, described the treatment as “revolutionary”.

According to the WHO, molnupiravir is a pill that is taken at the rate of four pills (800 mg in total) twice a day for five days since symptoms start. The study carried out by MSD shows that after five days those treated with the drug remained without virus, while in the other group (placebo) it was still detected in 2.2%. Finally, on the tenth day none of the participants in both groups were positive for the virus, according to the results of the study. However, the study indicates that “many patients” who received the placebo took up to five days to clear the virus, and some took even longer.