Mom at 40, Cameron Diaz talks about herself

Mom at 40? Cameron Diaz knows something. The actress of Everyone’s crazy about Mary had her first daughter (who is called Raddix) in December 2019, when she was 47 years old. She almost joined the list of VIPs who became mothers after 50 years but it doesn’t matter: in a very rare interview in which he talks about his experience of mom at 40 , Cameron Diaz unveiled to Naomi Campbell in her broadcast No filter what it meant for her to have a baby now, with a fabulous career behind her and a happy marriage to husband Benji Madden underway after so many relationships. If it is true that science has already revealed how women who become mothers after 35 will be more awake over time and with more refined post-menopausal cognitive skills, the example of the VIP mothers who welcomed the first child after 40 is growing more and more. In a trend that affects, despite the limits linked to age and fertility, even women who are not part of the entertainment world.

Since leaving the entertainment world to pursue her private life, Cameron Diaz is very, very cautious in giving interviews about her life. And when Reddix arrived, his desire for privacy definitely increased. It is difficult to see photos of the girl on the actress’s Instagram profile and even more difficult to get news about her and Cameron’s experience with motherhood. In an interview with Naomi Campbell, Cameron Diaz surprisingly revealed how she feels in this new phase of her life. And he said, “I really think this is the happiest time of my life, despite all the great experiences I’ve had in the past. This is definitely the most rewarding time for me.”

Little Raddix is ​​in the middle of her eleventh month of life and Cameron Diaz, in the interview on YouTube with the former supermodel, said that she is happy to have made her way as a mother a bit the opposite of how others expected him to. “A lot of people do it in another way: they get married and have a family when they are young. I instead decided to do it in the second half of my life.” On the benefits of having children after 40, Cameron Diaz said she was especially enthusiastic about the sense of gratitude she feels for having lived a full life with her work and which has now peaked with the maternity.

“Despite all these incredible experiences, the trips I have done and the successes on the job that I have achieved and of which I am proud, now I know, this is the most rewarding moment for me: to be in this place, to have arrived here”.

A declaration of love for motherhood that comes at a different age from the one that society imposes, especially on celebrities like her, often targeted by gossip when they choose not to have a child (as happened also to Jennifer Aniston).

He also chatted with Naomi Campbell about the effort it takes to have and raise a small child at her age: “Having a child when you are young, like anything when you are young, is easy because you just do it. When you get to mine. age and you decide to do it, it’s a real choice. And you have to work hard to make it. “