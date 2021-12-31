mom avoids tragedy

It looks like a science fiction story in which machines rebel against man and, instead, it really happened: the famous voice assistant Alexa challenged a little girl to the very dangerous Penny Challenge. Fortunately, the mother was present and immediately blocked everything. Let’s go in order and reconstruct the story thanks to what is reported by the BBC.

We are in the state of New York. It is a rainy day. Kristin Livdahl he decides to keep his 10-year-old daughter at home and play with her. She relates: “We were having some physical challenges, such as lying down and rolling over, based on what a physical education teacher on YouTube advised. She wanted to do another one “. At this point the girl asks the voice assistant to suggest another challenge. Among those found on the web he chooses the Penny Challenge and tells her:

Plug a phone charger about halfway into a wall outlet, then tap opposite poles with a coin.

Fortunately, the baby’s mother is present and immediately stops Alexa screaming: “No, Alexa, no!“, Because inserting metals into active electrical outlets can cause electric shocks, fires and other damage and, more importantly, can lead to the loss of the fingers, hands or arms (if not worse) of those who do so.

At this point the mother, who admits that her daughter is too smart to do what Alexa advised her anyway, writes a message on Twitter. Amazon, first he replies coldly (“Hi, sorry about the report. Contact us at the following link so we can investigate the matter further“), Then, contacted by the BBC aMake sure you’ve updated Alexa to prevent the voice assistant from recommending the task to someone else and adds:

Customer trust is at the heart of everything we do, and Alexa is designed to deliver accurate, relevant, and useful information to customers. As soon as we became aware of this error we acted quickly to fix it.

[FOTO: Amazon]