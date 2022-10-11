“Mom, can I borrow that dress?”: what if Julia Roberts’ daughter says it

It happens that (almost) all the girls at a certain age –once the inevitable adolescent phase of rebelliousness and rupture in front of her mother’s wardrobe, her style norms and her tastes, always and in any case “so old”– has been overcome. fall in love with the clothes stored in their parents’ closets that, suddenly, turn into icons in his eyes vintage worthy of imitation and admiration.

“Mom, can I borrow that dress? ” is the typical question from post-adolescents at a time in their lives when they feel the need to ‘mature’ their style. A request to which mothers, until yesterday so reviled, give in with pleasure, even with a certain pride. The admiration of His daughters are worth few things in the world.

A dynamic that has not spared the home of the roberts. Which is hardly surprising, imagining how nurturing, rich, and desirable the Hollywood dressing room can be. Julia Roberts.

Hazel Moder and her father Daniel Moder at the Cannes Film Festival in 2021 (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage) Mike Marsland/WireImage

We have known that Hazel Moderthe actress’s 17-year-old daughter, asked her elegant mother for one of her dresses to attend to the school dance. The fact is that the very intelligent Hazel did not notice any one of the many dresses that she has worn for her mother on any of the hundreds of red carpets that she has stepped on during her long and enviable career. Hazel, as ‘an eagle’, has been aiming directly at the most precious and coveted prey, one of the most iconic dresses who have passed in front of the lenses of the photographers on the red carpet of the Oscars.

Searching –let’s imagine the scene– in the attic, the young Hazel fell in love -bravo! – of Valentino Couture black with white details that Julia took to pick up the Oscar statuette he won for Erin Brockovich.