Mom cleans the floor, one-year-old son drowns in a bucket of water

There mom walks away to open the front door and the son drowns in bucket of water con which he was washing the floor. Little Joao Miguel would have fallen headlong into the bucket of water that his mother was using to wash the floor after the woman had gone for a few minutes to talk to her grandson at the main gate.

The tragedy occurred a month before Joao’s first birthday in their home in the city of Cariacica, Brazil, local press reports. The woman was cleaning the house while the child was playing. She went away for a few minutes and when she came back she saw the baby with his head in the bucket and immediately tried to save him.

The woman and her sister began to ask for help and called for help, realizing that the baby, whose age is unknown, was very serious. The doctors who arrived on the spot, however, could not help but ascertain the death. Now the police are carrying out the investigation, but the involvement of the mother is not excluded

