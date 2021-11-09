Mom dies two weeks after losing her 18-year-old son: mystery about the causes

A young mother died two weeks after losing the son in a car accident. Sara Jane Smith she was destroyed by the disappearance of her son Martin Ward, Age 18, died in Rotherham, in South Yorkshire, on 24 October last. Martin was the victim, together with his friends Mason Hall and Ryan Geddes, of a terrible car accident: the car in which the three young people were traveling collided at full speed against a tree. The causes of the woman’s death are still shrouded in mystery.

Speaking after the loss of her son, Mrs. Smith said, “Martin was lovely, my little Martin… he had a bigger heart than most people I know. It shouldn’t have happened, those kids were too young to die like this, they hadn’t even lived their lives. “

Ms. Smith’s brother Nathon Smith wrote on Facebook: “I really don’t know what to say or think. Our family is broken and my head keeps wandering all over the place. RIP my sister. I will Always Love You”. A friend of the woman commented: “I can’t believe I’m writing this after everything that has already happened this year. Sara, rest in peace, with you I have so many memories that I will never forget ».