Mom handed her son over to Querétaro authorities for participating in the Gallos vs Atlas amateur fight

MEXICO — A mother handed her son over to the Queretaro authoritiesbecause his offspring participated in the violent acts that were recorded among the fans of the roosters and Atlaswhich caused a balance of 26 injured, one seriously injured and still hospitalized.

In the early hours of this Tuesday, 10 arrest warrants were executed and, by the afternoon of the same day, the number had already increased to 14, one of them delivered by his own mother, because he realized from the videos circulating on social networks that his son had participated in the fight of the Corregidora Stadium.

The person, who was delivered by his mother, went through the Attorney General of Queretaro to be reviewed by the doctors and once his certificate was made he was transferred to the Prison of San José el Altowhere the rest of those arrested for the events that caused injuries to 26 fans are.

So far, of the 26 arrest warrants that were requested from a control judge, 14 have been executed and the authorities continue to track down those responsible, until they can conclude all of them.

Also, according to the state authorities, it is expected that there will be more arrest warrants, since there are more than 400 videos, in which the aggressors and initiators of the brawl, in which two teams participated, are being identified.

It is unknown if officers or directors of the Roosters of Queretaro. Regarding the injured Queretaro General Hospital One patient is still hospitalized, after 25 have been discharged.

The hearings of the first detainees began at noon and the presentation of detainees before the judge is expected to continue during the rest of the afternoon.

On the other hand, the Queretaro Club He must play a year behind closed doors, as for the bars, the punishment would be that they will not be able to attend the games they play at home for three years and those who play as visitors for one year. This information was advanced by ESPN and later confirmed by the president of the Mexican Federation, louis yonaccompanied by the holder of the MX League, Mikel Arriola.