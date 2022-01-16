«Mom I took the plane»: 10 memes on the relationship between Djokovic and Australia

Let’s be clear, everything was set up for the perfect storm. The name that lends itself to puns (how many times have you read NoVax DjoCovid?), The general antipathy towards a sample that is certainly exceptional but certainly not loved by everyone and the statements on vaccines not always proven by stainless scientific evidence. The Australian court’s final choice (this time it seems for real) over Novak Djokovic has sparked a significant wave of memes on Twitter. The variations on the theme are several: from an excellent interpretation of the smart working by Djokovic (old but gold), to grandfather Simpson, passing through Boldi and De Sica. There is no shortage of references to Salvatore Caruso, the Italian who will replace the Serbian champion at the start of the tournament. In all this it is not yet clear what the future of Novak Djokovic will be. After the court decision, the tennis player took a plane to Dubai. This choice also had consequences in international diplomacy, given that Serbian President Aleksander Vucic attacked the Australian government: «They treated him like a serial killer. He arrived in Australia with a medical permit, and they mistreated him for ten days. Why did they do it? Wasn’t it a witch hunt for him? ‘ The next appointment with a Grand Slam tournament will be in May, with Roland Garros. Shall we start preparing the France themed memes?

