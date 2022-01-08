Mom locks her Covid positive son in the trunk, she was afraid of being infected. Arrested prof

Sarah Beam, 41, was carrying the 13 year old son in the car at Pridgeon Stadium to make a swab when a witness heard the cries of a child coming from the trunk of a car. Warned the police, it turned out that the woman, an American teacher, had locked the coronavirus positive son in the trunk of the car for fear of being infected. It happened in Texas (United States), where the woman was arrested on suspicion of endangering the boy’s life. This is reported by the click2Houston.com website.

MORE INFORMATION

The ABC quoted a health care worker who refused to get tested for coronavirus until the teen was able to sit in the back seat of the car. The police confirmed that “the police have conducted an investigation culminating in an arrest warrant. Fortunately, the boy was not damaged ». Sergeant Richard Standifer, of the Texas Department of Public Safety, told local television station Khou 11 that the boy could have been seriously injured if the vehicle was involved in an accident. “I’ve never heard of someone being put in a trunk because they tested positive for something,” said Sergeant Standifer.