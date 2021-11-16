“Mom…”. The British slap us

Revenge is served, now i English newspapers enjoy: Northern Ireland’s drawItaly and the simultaneous victory of Switzerland will force the Azzurri to compete in the playoffs for access to the World Cup in Qatar, next spring.

The defeat of the team of Roberto Mancini has found a great deal of space in the overseas press. After all that was to be expected, this rivalry has flared up tremendously in recent months. From Euro 2020 at the Tokyo Olympics until overtaking in the Fifa rankings, in recent months the English have had to swallow many bitter morsels. In one way or another and with atrocious regrets they had always seen our colors pass in front of them. Precisely for this reason, today there is an air of satisfaction while leafing through the main English newspapers. The reason, however, is not the resounding 10-0 of the Southgate men against the unfortunate San Marino but the blue failure.

After the “gufata” reserved for our players immediately after the match against Switzerland, the tabloid Daily Mail titled “Disaster Italy” and commented on the 0-0 blue draw in Belfast: “Four years after suffering heartbreak in the play-offs at the hands of Sweden – and four months after beating England in the Euro 2020 final – the Italians have handed over the top spot in Group C to Switzerland, who qualified with a home win against Bulgaria “ . The newspaper directed by Geordie Greig opened the report on the Windsor Park match thus: “Italy will have to reach Qatar at its expense after the European champions were once again sentenced to the play-off lottery for the World Cup on a difficult night in Belfast.”

Another well-known British tabloid like the The Sun, which, borrowing the Maneskin song, opened with an ironic “Oh mama” . The second best-selling English-language newspaper in the world described the Azzurri’s bad evening in this way “Italy will face a nightmare play-off for the World Cup for failing to automatically qualify for Qatar 2022. Four years after the darkest moment, it could happen again for the Azzurri. […] They seemed to have been reborn under the guidance of Roberto Mancini, who had led the Azzurri to win Euro 2020 in July, but they may miss the top football tournament once again. “ In short, a small day of glory after the unrivaled disappointment of Wembley.

