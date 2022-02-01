Mom throws baby into a bear cage

A terrifying moment, images that seem to come from the pen of a thriller scriptwriter: and instead it is one sequence recorded by CCTV surveillance cameras at the Tashkent Zoo, Uzbekistan, and show the exact moment when a woman drops her three-year-old daughter into the fenced pit where a brown bear roams. All under the astonished and dismayed gaze of the other customers.

However, the girl is safe: the brown bear – Zuzu his name – has also approached the little girl, he smelled her a bit, witnesses said according to what the Daily Mail writes in its online version, among the many international news sites that take up the news and publish the video. At the end of which you can also clearly see the members of the park staff who rushed to help the child who carry her away in their arms, to safety.

The images also show the mother moving to the left after letting the baby go into the cage. Six people immediately intervened to rescue her. The mother has been arrested and will face the charge of attempted murder and faces 15 years in prison if found guilty. Meanwhile, the child is in the hospital.