Mom throws her little daughter into the zoo’s bear enclosure: the dramatic images

The images are dramatic. They document a crazy gesture that only by pure chance did not turn into a tragedy. But let’s start from the beginning. We are at Zoo of Tashkent, capital ofUzbekistan. It is a day like any other and the visitors, captured by surveillance cameras and despite the pandemic, seem to crowd the structure. Among the most visited attractions is that of the bears. Inside the area, Zuzu, the brown bear who arrived from the Baku Zoo in 2017, wanders around bored. Then, suddenly, the unthinkable happens. Among the people who look at the bear, a woman seems to throw something. That something is a three-year-old girl who, after a 5-meter flight, ends up in the enclosure. She goes off the alarm and after a few moments, as documented by the cameras in a video released by The Voice of Liverty on social media, it seems clear that it was her mother who threw that little girl.

MORE INFORMATION

They beat a rare leopard cat to death and party. The protest of the associations

Bird flu, Queen Elizabeth’s swans killed: “We must stop the epidemic”

A few moments and it’s chaos. In the meantime, while we await help, the bear, intrigued by that unscheduled one, approaches her and in a moment is on top of her. At that point, however, Zuzu sniffs her and, without showing any sign of aggression, decides to leave her alone until, when help arrives, he is removed to allow the poor child to recover. And the mother? According to the images and what was reported by the local press, she would have remained to witness the scene without getting too much upset. At least until she was taken away by the police. How did it turn out? The little girl, hospitalized, will get away with it. She suffered head injuries and various cuts and bruises from her fall. For the mother, responsible for a gesture that still has no explanation, something far more serious is expected. If the accusation of attempted murder is confirmed, in fact, she risks a sentence of not less than 15 years. As for the bear, it seems that Zuzu’s exemplary behavior has been successful. He seems to have been rewarded with a delicious double ration.