Mom throws her newborn son into a dumpster. The video captured by the security cameras is chilling

A horrible gesture that sees the protagonist of a dociottenne and her baby that is thrown away in a bag as if it were garbage

Security cameras guarding a shop in Hobbs, a small town in New Mexico, captured a chilling moment when a very young mother pulled her car up to the local dumpsters and threw away a black sack. In that envelope was her son, a newborn baby.

The police were immediately alerted and went to the scene, staying in contact with the owner of the shop, whose cameras had filmed the scene. There he already found some people who, after hearing a strange cry coming from the bins, started digging among the garbage, pulling out the sac containing the baby with the umbilical cord still on.

The newborn was immediately taken by paramedics to the nearest hospital, Lubbock Hospital, while police began investigating the woman and her vehicle which was identified thanks to video surveillance cameras.

Joe Imbriale, the owner of the shop in front of which it all happened, is shocked.

I can’t sleep at night knowing this baby was thrown away in a dumpster. Who would ever do such a thing? It’s diabolical and I really lack the words to comment.

so reports Imbriale.

The woman in question, Alexis Avila, is an 18-year-old young woman accused of attempted murder and child abuse. In shock, she confessed to police officers that she gave birth to the newborn and abandoned him. He will answer now in court.

Source: Joe Imbriale / Kob4

Follow us on Telegram | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | Youtube

We also recommend: