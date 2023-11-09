Momager storms into daughter Khloe Kardashian’s house after fierce fight over bad business deals

By Brian Gallagher for DailyMail.com









After Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner got into an argument over Kris doing too little of her managerial duties, Kris came up with a bizarre solution to The Kardashians.

On last week’s episode Khloe, 39, and Kris, 68, clashed over bad business deals the mom has set up over the years.

The episode begins with Kris talking with Kathy Hilton and Paris Hilton, in which Kris admits that Khloe is angry with her because she’s ‘not paying enough attention to her.’

Paris mentions that she’s “expanding her likeness in the metaverse and creating avatars and holograms,” which gives Chris his solution: a hologram.

Back in the confessional, Chris says, ‘Genius. Like, hello! Of course the world needs more Kris Jenner! ‘Why did not I think about this!’

The episode cuts to Chris, who is bringing Paris Hilton’s suggestion to life, as she goes to get her hologram.

‘Paris is very smart. Like, of course all you need is a hologram. Of course I do, Paris, and my good friend, Howie Mandel, has a little trick up his sleeve,’ Kris says in the confessional, while she is seen meeting up with Howie.

She tells an employee, ‘Thank you for having me.’ I have my kids right now because I’m not able to work enough and I can’t be in 15 places at the same time.’,

Kris further added in the confessional, ‘I think my purpose for doing this for Khloe is to make her laugh and I want her to know that, it’s okay, it’s okay, it’s not that serious, we can handle it. will fix. Let’s laugh and get back to being ourselves because I miss you Khloe.

Back at the shop, Howie shows Chris what he calls an ‘epic’, and adds, ‘Yeah, for me, they’re great for being in there or being in multiple places at once.’

When he gets in front of the screen he asks Chris to stand on a mark that shows him in real time, Chris is surprised and says, ‘It’s like an instant hologram.’

‘And there’s no latency,’ says Howie. I could be in my house, I could be in New York, and that could be one of your kids.

He invites Chris to ‘try it and see what it’s like’ As they change locations, Chris stands in front of the camera, near the screen and on top of the Howie hologram.

‘And don’t you think you’re talking to me?’ Howie asks, and Chris says, ‘I do,’ as Howie says he can, ‘You can put one of these wherever you want and you can just stay at home, you don’t have to leave your house. There is no need either.

‘Now you’re talking my language,’ Chris tells Howie, admitting in a confessional, ‘It’s the greatest. It’s a little scary, but, according to my kids, I don’t have enough room to move around, so problem solved.’

Chris tells Howie, ‘This feels like the answer to my prayers, especially with Khloe. ‘She feels like she doesn’t get my dedicated time, and I can’t be everywhere at once, you know, she actually gave me a lecture.’

Howie says, ‘I know, I have three kids… oh, you have a lecture?’

Chris says, ‘Oh, I got a lecture, yeah, I got to take it on, so…’ As Howie says, ‘Nothing says I love you more than a hologram.’

Howie said she might put one of these machines in each of her kids’ homes, joking, “You could have one everywhere!” It’s not that there aren’t Kardashians.

At the end of the episode, Chris and Howie installed the Proto Hologum box (which costs about $65K) at Khloe’s house while she was at a photoshoot.

‘She’s going to die,’ Chris says, as Howie adds, ‘Well, hopefully, happily, because we bring her mother to her every waking minute of her life, everywhere she goes. Are.’

‘We’re installing this amazing hologram. Chris says in the confessional, ‘She’s at a photoshoot that I was actually supposed to be at, but she, you know, thinks I skipped town or something, I don’t know.’

They were walking around town while Khloe was at a photoshoot She revealed in the confessional, ‘I’m at a photoshoot with the Morelli brothers, who I was introduced to through my mother.’

Chris explained to Howie that, ‘She’s doing a cover shot for L’Officiel magazine that I set up, and she’s probably wondering why I’m not there right now. I know she is cursing me in her mind.

Khloe further says in the confessional, ‘The only thing that happened between us was that I wanted him to help me a little more with my business, so it is a bit disappointing that he is not here.’

“It’s like a surprise party,” Howie tells Chris. This is the ultimate surprise party, because when you throw someone a surprise party, you want the person you love to think that no one cares, no one even remembers, and then The door opens… so now when she gets home…’, as Chris finished, ‘I’ll be everywhere.’

They go back to Chris’s house to show her where she will be doing her broadcast from,’ as Chris tells the camera, ‘I’m so excited. I think to make Khloe feel like we’re all in trouble and I want to be there, I don’t want to let anyone down, I want to be a good manager and never let anyone down. We’ll see how it goes. I don’t think Chloe likes surprises.’

Howie breaks everything down for him as Chris is told Khloe is five minutes away.

‘Khloe is very specific and particular about the way she maintains her home, so the fact that I’m there with this crew and Howie Mandel, I hope she takes it well. I don’t know how she will react.

Khloe walks over and looks at a camera crew and says, ‘What the fuck is going on?’ ‘Why are you guys here?’

She says she’s worried because they say they have to follow her in, adding that she has to go in through the front door.

Khloe gets out of her car and is given a mic pack, and laments that she’s the worst with surprises, adding, “I don’t want to go in anymore, God.”

‘I don’t like surprises,’ Khloe admitted in a confessional. I’m a control freak, it’s crazy. It doesn’t work well on my anxiety and I don’t have any beta blockers on me.’

Finally Khloe comes in and asks, gasping, ‘What the fuck is going on?’ She comes in and says, ‘Should I do something?’

Khloe says, ‘Hi Khloe, welcome home,’ Khloe gasps and asks, ‘Is she really talking to me?’ Chris asks him to come closer.

A nervous Khloe slowly moves closer and asks, ‘Is he into that thing?’ And as Chris keeps talking, Khloe wonders if anything is going to affect her.

Kris says she likes blonde hair but Khloe says, ‘It’s really weird’ as she touches the box and he freezes, but she hears Kris’ voice in the other room.

She investigates and finds a very small Pronto box on the counter, when Chris asks if she wants to eat dinner.

“I’m really glad she’s so confused,” Kris added in the confessional, with Khloe adding, “I can be two places at the same time.” I can be in three places at the same time! ‘I can stay with you wherever you go.’

‘You know you said recently that I was a little stretched over time and I really want you to be proud of me and I never want to let you down or let you down. So I figured out a way to be in two places at the same time and I think that was your biggest complaint. are you excited?’

“I’m just confused,” Khloe responded. Are you standing somewhere in your house and talking to me instead of staying here? where are you currently?’

‘I’m everywhere. Chris says, ‘I’m right where you want me to be,’ Khloe asks if she can see him and she says she can.

Kris asks Khloe to hold up any number of fingers and she’ll tell him how many, as Khloe twirls her middle finger and Kris laughs and says, ‘One.’

Khloe goes into her bedroom and finds another small Pronto box, as Kris says, “Too much?” Is it too much?’

Khloe says, “No, it’s great,” but Khloe turns the machine off, as Khloe adds, “It’s so cute that my mom is trying to make me feel like she stopped our argument.” Listened, because usually she’ll always say she’s got to go and ignore everything I say, so at least I know she was listening and she listens to me and she really It has become high-tech.

Chris goes on and says that she is just a ‘hologram’ away for the rest of her life, also saying that she could have been with him at the photoshoot but they were preparing for it.

“It definitely doesn’t solve the deeper issue between me and my mom, but at this point, I don’t care anymore,” Khloe admits in the confessional, as she introduces the new technology to her daughter True. Show while testing.

‘I love that we’re laughing and she thinks it’s the funniest thing on the planet, so I just want us to laugh together and have fun.’