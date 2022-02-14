Moment of balance for Bresh, after the success of the song Angelina Jolie

It comes from the collective imagination of the Genoese wave Drilliguria. With currently over one million monthly listeners on Spotify, in 2020 he releases his first official album “May I help me”, Considered one of the most beautiful debut albums of the year, followed by the special edition“ Che Io Ci Aiuti ”, with six new unreleased tracks. After the success of the single “Angelina Jolie”, in July 2021 the rapper returns to the scene with his latest unreleased “Coffee”.
Bresh almost a year after the success of “Angelina Jolie”, celebrates the achievements of one of the most popular songs of 2021. The single, released in March 2021, has been certified platinum, with over 45 million streams and views overall on all digital platforms, maintaining Spotify’s position in Top50 Italy stable for 157 consecutive days, with a total of 168 days in the ranking. “Angelina Jolie”Allowed the rapper to be known to the general public, thanks also to the viral use of the song on TikTok, with more than 42 million views and over 80 thousand original creations. After a long apprenticeship in the Ligurian scene and the publication in 2012 of his first mixtape “Cambiamenti”, in recent years the rapper has collaborated on several projects of some of the members of Drilliguria, in addition to participation in “My Friends Mixtape” from Tedua, Nader Shah, Vaz Tea, Disme And III Rave.