Momenti Di Gioia, Muntari ‘Sulley Wings of enthusiasm’: from the Scudetto goal in Milan-Juve to the return at 37 | Nationals

“Sulley Ali of Enthusiasm” And at 37 years old it takes a lot. Sensational surprise decision by Sulley Muntari, that after two and a half years of inactivity he decided to return to the field: L’former midfielder of Inter and Milan, after the farewell to Italy with the parenthesis a Pescara and a brief experience in Spain in Albacete, he decided to go “home”, starting from the city where it all began, the capital Accra, in Ghana.

THE GOAL IN AC MILAN-JUVE AND THE CHOICE OF SPOKESMAN AGAINST RACISM – In Italy his name will be forever linked to San Siro match between Milan and Juventus, when it was scorer of a header that had largely crossed the line but was not validated by the referee: in 2011 the technology did not yet exist and that episode sparked numerous controversies against the referees and managers of the Italian championship, in a certain sense altering the championship run, then won by the bianconeri. He also stood out as spokesman for the fight against racism, with the memorable exit from the field in Cagliari-Pescara and the consequent red card, following the racist insults from the stands and the referee’s choice not to suspend the match.

THE RETURN TO 37 YEARS – Now back to the past. At the beginning of his career he was taken from the youth academy of Liberty Professional Football Club, after being discarded in a specimen from the Manchester United, before the big leap toUdinese: has now signed with theHearts of Oak, one of the historical societies of Ghana, holder dthe 21 titles and an African Champions, in 2000. Welcome back, Sulley!

