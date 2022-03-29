Moments for posterity at the Oscars 2022 / The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Without a doubt, three iconic moments for posterity of the 94th version of the Oscar awards, the good: Sebastian Yatra, the bad: Bruno is not talked about, and the ugly: bullying continues to be confused with comedy, sensitivities are hurt and react badly. Judge for yourself. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT Photo: ETIENNE LAURENT

In the first place “there is no talk of Bruno”; and apparently many people do not want to talk about what was the supposed tribute to the most listened to song of the year in the middle of the awards, but in addition to having been a brutal and unnecessary modification to the lyrics that left everyone stunned well no It was what the audience and guests expected, perhaps the saddest thing about this moment is that the cast, who deserved all the recognition for their work in the best animated film of the year according to the Academy, ended up being totally overshadowed by three artists unrelated to the headband.

Now, if we are talking about musical interpretations, Sebastián Yatra shone for his heartfelt interpretation of two caterpillars, with a spectacular suit full of yellow butterflies. During a brief close-up of the camera, it was possible to see how the tremor of his hand betrayed the nerves and the emotion that he was surely feeling at that moment, singing in his language in front of many of those who are surely his idols, an emotion that was evident in the publication he made on his networks where, between tears, he recovers from the moment of happiness he experienced on stage. How big.

We suggest: Language and fiction in a country at war, according to Juan Gabriel Vásquez

However, the moment of the night is undoubtedly taken by Chris Rock and Will Smith, who stood up and went on stage to give the comedian a slap of epic proportions, leaving several in the same gala dumbfounded and even more so at home, Nicole Kidman’s astonished face is already going around the world, while characters like Andrew Garfield and Zendaya checked on their cell phones if the moment was part of the script; and without a doubt we were all Lupita Nyong’o with a face of disbelief and confusion.

But regardless of how hilarious or not this viral moment may be, the truth is that in the middle of 2022 it is clear that even the stars are tired of bullying. If to be funny you have to do it through a joke, this is no longer your time or your stage. Chris Rock made fun of a degenerative condition that Jada Pinkett-Smith suffers from and that causes alopecia, in a couple of frames we can see her truly affected face before her husband parades to deliver the iconic slap. However, this was not the only moment at the gala that shone for wanting to do comedy through bullying, as Amy Schumer, in an unfortunate setback, wanted to minimize Leonardo DiCaprio’s enormous efforts in favor of the environment by questioning his personal life and the age of those he chooses as romantic partners; an irrelevant topic, typical of his intimacy and that does not compare with the good acts in favor of sustainability that DiCaprio does. But his unfortunate interventions did not stop there, but also in a burlesque tone he commented on Jennifer Lawrence’s weight gain, an irrelevant fact that has nothing to do with the actress’s enormous talent or her participation in the Netflix film Don’t Look Up.

We recommend: Verónica Cárdenas, natural brushstrokes of reality and intimacy

Now, it is not about justifying Smith’s actions, that although later in his acceptance speech for the best actor statuette, he apologized to the Academy for what happened, the truth is that his reaction was excessive and at the time and place less appropriate -in the context of a world at war, perhaps the worst message to send in a scenario like this would be to resolve differences by blows- and the Academy even announced that it will study the case and they could even take away the award. However, it probably won’t happen, as an aggressive outburst from a straight man is still normalized and celebrated by the media and public opinion.

Without a doubt, three iconic moments for posterity of the 94th version of the Oscars, the good: Sebastian Yatra, the bad: Bruno is not talked about, and the ugly: bullying continues to be confused with comedy, sensitivities are hurt and react badly. You judge.