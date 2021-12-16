moments of panic for the famous actor, what happened

Very big scare for Tom Hanks, the actor has experienced moments of panic: in this article we explain what happened

Bad misadventure for the famous actor. Surely he will have had a bad quarter of an hour. Fortunately, however, everything went smoothly. We hope, however, that such a thing does not happen again.

Big scare for Tom Hanks

Thomas Jeffrey Hanks is an actor, director, screenwriter, film and television producer. His career began in the eighties when, playing the series “Henry and Kip”, he gained popularity. Since then he has acted in numerous films achieving great critical and public success.

Over the course of his career he has received six Academy Award nominations and is among only two actors (along with Spencer Tracy) in history to have won two consecutive Best Actor Oscars: in 1994 for “Philadelphia” and in 1995 for “Forrest Gump” . He has also won five Golden Globes, including one for a lifetime achievement.

The actor recently experienced moments of panic. There sister, Sandra, was the protagonist – in spite of herself – of a very ugly misadventure. The news was reported by the “Messaggero Veneto”. The incident obviously involved the famous actor in an indirect way. Surely he too will soon be a big scare.

But what happened to the actor’s sister of “Forrest Gump“?. A fire hit his home in Polcenigo, in the province of Pordenone. It was Sandra who reported the news through her Facebook account: “I learned a long time ago to never say that things can’t get worse. Last night he proved it again. Kev and I are fine, but now we don’t have a heating system, hot water and a hell of a mess. ”

Fortunately, the timely intervention of the firefighters prevented the flames from spreading throughout the house: “The firefighters were wonderful … They arrived quickly, they did a good job and they were very kind … Our neighbors were, as always, fabulous!”.