“Mommy, I Persevered!”: IUPI Honors Graduate Heads to Purdue University for Ph.D.

From an early age, Ronaldo H. Franjul was exposed to armed violence in the neighborhoods around his school, racism and xenophobia for being Dominican. Despite losing many friendships as a teenager to drug trafficking, the 24-year-old persevered, graduating with honors and on his way to completing his Ph.D. at Purdue University in Indiana.

“When I graduate as a materials chemical engineer, I would like to return to Puerto Rico to practice as a teacher. Perhaps to be able to give a little of what the teachers gave me. I want to impact other lives like mine and many other friends did,” Franjul said via video call from California, where he is completing a program to pay for his graduate studies as part of a scholarship he won.

The graduate of the Río Piedras Campus of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) graduated last week with a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from the Faculty of Natural Sciences with the Summa Cum Laude distinction. In August, he begins his doctoral studies in the Materials Engineering Program at Purdue University in Indiana. After being accepted to six prestigious universities in the United States, he chose Purdue.

“Mommy, I persevered! I persevered when half my friends got killed. I persevered when I had to be self-taught in elementary and middle school. I persevered when I entered the IUPI…”, the student shared a few days ago on Facebook, a story that went viral on social networks.

Franjul was born on July 9, 1998 in New Jersey, in the northeastern United States, but three months later he moved to the Dominican Republic, where he lived until he was six years old. During that time, for economic reasons, he was separated from his mother, who had three jobs to send money to his other children and to regularize his immigration status in Puerto Rico.

“I had three jobs at the same time, so I couldn’t take care of myself. She decided that the best thing, back then, was to send me to the Dominican Republic with my grandmother. So, I lived with my grandmother until she passed away and then I was with my aunt, ”said the 24-year-old, just turned yesterday.

For Franjul, his mother Amarilis Franjul Alcántara, 50, was his beacon that helped him achieve all his goals.

“My mom is a tremendous warrior. She started well from scratch. She had to stop studying to be able to help my grandfather because she was going through an economic situation, ”she shared about her parent.

The chemist recalled that, upon arriving in Puerto Rico, he suffered bullying. He entered the Alejandro Tapia Elementary School in Santurce in second grade. He indicated that he felt the inequality and resentment between the Dominican and Puerto Rican people. “I think I got a lot of bullying when I was starting out because I had a strong accent,” he said.

“My mom helped me grow up. She prepared me, told me what was going to happen. She told me that she did not have to change or stop being who I was because of what people thought”, she highlighted about one of the teachings of her father.

Later in his life, experienced the consequences of poverty and organized crime on young people. From the age of 10, she saw armed boys in her public school and wandering at the entrance of the school in the Río Piedras district.

“We heard gunshots during classes. More than once, we had to throw ourselves to the ground for fear of being shot. I saw how many of my elementary school classmates, since they were kids, were already romanticizing the idea of ​​working in drug points,” Franjul said.

The scientist pointed out that he saw how many of his friends took the wrong path and left their studies. “It was very traumatizing to know that I lost most of my friends from elementary (school) when we were in middle school, and the same thing when we were at the Ramón Vila Mayo High School, in Río Piedras. (…) Yes, it marked me”, shared the UPR rooster.

“ Mommy, I will persevere! I persevered when half my friends got killed. I persevered when I had to be self-taught in elementary and middle school. I persevered entering IUPI. ” Message written by the young chemist on his Facebook account

Despite the fact that in many of his public school classes he did not have laboratories due to lack of resources, he stressed that his teachers instilled in him a love of science. “We didn’t have a laboratory or anything but, yes, the passion was there. The teacher made sure that we could see everything in the best possible way,” he said.

He entered the Río Piedras Campus of the UPR with the intention of completing a bachelor’s degree in Accounting, but he changed, during the second semester, to the Faculty of Natural Sciences. Initially, he didn’t apply because of his true passion because he needed to get a job that would bring immediate benefits to his family. “I knew that maybe doing science wasn’t the best option, not because it’s not a viable career, but because it’s not a career where you can get a job right away,” he said.

He worked, along with his mother, at the Los Vegetarianos post in the Faculty of Humanities of the Rio Piedras campus for several years. His mother has been working at the UPR for more than 20 years. Currently, her family has had a business in the urban center of Río Piedras for eight years.

During his university career, Franjul participated, for 10 semesters, in research related to material sciences, nanotechnology and electrochemistry. In addition, he completed three summer internships during his high school.

“Do not underestimate the potential that public schools and teachers have because, on more than one occasion, they insisted on closing our school. Fighting for my school is what got me to this point,” he noted.