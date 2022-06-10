“Mom’s mini clone” they tell Africa Zavala about her son | INSTAGRAM SPECIAL

“Mom’s mini clone” they tell Africa Zavala about her son. The talented soap opera actress debuted as a mother on August 13, 2020, with the birth of his little son Leon, who was the fruit of her romance with fellow actor León Peraza Napolitano.

the artist who is part of the second season of “Corona de Lágrimas” He has already accustomed his followers to sharing with them details of his good taste in fashion and beauty, but he has also involved them in a large part of his personal life.

So she always has her social networks updated, such as Instagram and TikTok, wearing extraordinary outfits or moments with her beautiful family, showing that they live extremely happily. But now he captivated us by sharing a photo with his firstborn.

It is about little Leon, who is about to turn two years old, who He left us shocked by the great resemblance he has with his mother, especially since they share the same lush jet-black hair.

The 36-year-old Mexican model spread the image where it appears next to his little onewho wears a bone-colored shirt and light brown pants, which combine with the simple nightgown that Africa wears, who shows off her slim legs, although she is wearing socks.

In the post, the famous star appears sitting carrying the little one and wrote a nice message: “My beautiful child, I see you and I think: Who gave life to whom? #truelove #amordemama #mividaerestu”.

The publication caused a sensation on social networks because it has reached more than 27 thousand likes, some belong to various stars of entertainment of the stature of Maribel Guardia, Ana Belena, Grettell Valdez, Fernanda Castillo, and Karla Gómez.

At the same time, the fans of the actress of melodramas, also flattered her and let her know that they were identical: “I can’t with such perfection”; “just the same”; “Mom’s Mini Clone”; “They are both so beautiful”; “As beautiful as his mommy; or simply “beautiful”.

In addition to enjoying her stage as a mother, Africa will be back on the small screen with her role as “Lucero”, in the second part of the successful soap opera Corona de Lágrimas where she shares the stage with Victoria Ruffo, Alejandro Nones, Maribel Guardia and Ernesto Laguardia.

In love, the actress is happy next to the Venezuelan, León Peraza, who has participated in projects such as Señora Acero and Luis Miguel, the series, where he played the heartthrob Andrés García. In his social networks, he makes it clear that he likes sports.