Mon Laferte: “I am the happiest on the planet! I am a mom!”

“I’m the happiest on the planet! I’m a mom!”, assured on social networks, full of joy, the Chilean singer based in Mexico Mon Laferte when sharing a photo with her son Joel, who is one week old, and took the opportunity to talk about how the exhausting experience of becoming a mother has been.

“I wanted to get ready and upload a picture with my baby Joel but it’s impossible! He needs his mom 24/7 so this is me in new mom mode, messy and tired, but I’ve never felt happier in my life I don’t know how some moms do to look neat, the other day I hadn’t realized that I was only wearing one shoe and in bras,” the 38-year-old singer wrote.

In the photo she shared, she is seen holding and hugging her baby while carrying him with a rebozo. In her writing, the author of “Your lack of wanting” also assures that she has shared the work with her partner Joel Orta, who she says is also “giving everything” and described as “beautiful”, but “demanding” the new stage that together face.

Upon the news, friends, family and celebrities responded to his publication with congratulations and good wishes for the new family. “Congratulations Precious!” wrote Ana Torroja, and artists like Guaynaa, Benjamín Walker, Loli Molina, among others, did the same.

In August 2021, the 38-year-old singer confirmed to her followers that she was pregnant and claimed to be meeting a new version of herself that she had never experienced.

This new sensation became the creation of “Something is better”, where the singer expressed the change of emotions and mentality that she has experienced in her life since she wanted to become a mother.

With the release of said single, Laferte also announced the second album he published in 2021, “1940 Carmen”, after the success of the album “Seis”.

Since the singer made her pregnancy public, she did not stop sharing her process and had also already shown on networks the number of flowers that were waiting for her at home after giving birth, as well as a small garment that she herself knitted for Joel before that he was born