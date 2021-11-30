Mona Lisa Smile: cast, plot, trivia about the film

Is titled Mona Lisa Smile and is a thriller, released in cinemas starting December 19, 2003, directed by Mike Newell and that will be broadcast Tuesday 30 November 2021 in the early evening at 9.15 pm on Cielo. We reveal the cast, the plot and some little curiosities about this film.

Mona Lisa Smile: the cast

In cast of the film Mona Lisa Smile, we find the presence of the following actors: Julia Roberts, Kirsten Dunst, Julia Stiles, Marcia Gay Harden, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Ginnifer Goodwin, Dominic West, Topher Grace, Juliet Stevenson, Jordan Bridges, Laura Allen, Marian Seldes, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, John Slattery, Tory Amos, Susan Delacorte, Terence Rigby.





Mona Lisa Smile: the plot

Katherine Watson, an Oakland State University doctoral student, is hired as an art history teacher at Wellesley College for the 1953/54 school year. This is not an obvious choice as Wellesley is an exclusive high-ranking institution where its faculty, students and alumni, generally look down on “state” universities.

Katherine quickly learns that her paper credentials influence how her students treat her. Also learn that students can think little for themselves and much more with the notions of books. Their parents and the school administration promote a predetermined life path for girls, which is to stick to traditional customs and thoughts, with the primary goal of getting married and starting a good family.

There are pockets of free thinking among faculty and students, but those thoughts and associated actions are generally overwhelmed by the overall tone of the school. Katherine decides to instill in her students her own beliefs about what’s important in learning. Will the students and administration allow Katherine to be against the prescribed thinking?

Mona Lisa Smile: some curiosities about the film

The costumes and the setting faithfully reconstruct the historical moment in which the film is set. In fact, 350 costumes were made just for the actors. Also, some of the filming was done right in the old college.

At the 2004 Teen Choice Award, Julia Stiles had a candidacy for Best Actress, while Kirsten Dunst for Best villain. At the Golden Globes of the same year, Elton John was nominated for best song with the song The Heart of Every Girl.

