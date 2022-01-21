“Mona Lisa Smile”, Julia Roberts? Goodbye cuteness for a thick character – Libero Quotidiano

Giorgio Carbone Born in Tortona (Al) on 19 December 1941. Graduated in law in Pavia. Journalist since 1971. For 45 years married to actress Ida Meda. Two sons. Film critic (titular) for “La Notte” from 1971 to 1995. For “Libero” from 2000 to today. Author of three dictionaries: Dictionary of films (1978 to 1990); All films (from 1991 to 1999); Dictionary of TV (1993). Go to the blog





MONA LISA SMILE

Sky Cinema Romance 11.10 pm. With Julia Roberts, Kirsten Dust and Maggie Gyllenhaal. Directed by Mike Newell. Production USA 2003. Duration: 1 hour and 57 minutes

THE PLOT

Julia Roberts in one of her best roles. She is a decidedly free-thinking history professor who goes to teach at a prestigious New England girls’ college. And she soon clashes with the conformist mentality of her colleagues and many students. Julia is convinced that the task of a school should be to prepare students for the challenges of life (perhaps to train them to become a future ruling class). She soon discovers that Wellesley College’s goals are mainly to create future wives and mothers. perfect. Unfriendly fights are being prepared for the teacher.

WHY SEE IT

Because Roberts gives up her frequent cuteness to face a character of a certain thickness. Because the 50’s atmosphere is recreated with meticulousness and acumen. And because a parade of leading young actresses gathers around Julia (Kirsten Dust, in the most viper role, Maggie Gyllenhaal Ginnifer Goodwin. Julia Stiles).