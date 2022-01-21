“Mona Lisa Smile”, Julia Roberts? Goodbye cuteness for a thick character – Libero Quotidiano

MONA LISA SMILE
Sky Cinema Romance 11.10 pm. With Julia Roberts, Kirsten Dust and Maggie Gyllenhaal. Directed by Mike Newell. Production USA 2003. Duration: 1 hour and 57 minutes
THE PLOT
Julia Roberts in one of her best roles. She is a decidedly free-thinking history professor who goes to teach at a prestigious New England girls’ college. And she soon clashes with the conformist mentality of her colleagues and many students. Julia is convinced that the task of a school should be to prepare students for the challenges of life (perhaps to train them to become a future ruling class). She soon discovers that Wellesley College’s goals are mainly to create future wives and mothers. perfect. Unfriendly fights are being prepared for the teacher.
WHY SEE IT
Because Roberts gives up her frequent cuteness to face a character of a certain thickness. Because the 50’s atmosphere is recreated with meticulousness and acumen. And because a parade of leading young actresses gathers around Julia (Kirsten Dust, in the most viper role, Maggie Gyllenhaal Ginnifer Goodwin. Julia Stiles).