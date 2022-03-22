Mona Lisa’s smile – Opinion – 03/22/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

and enjoy El País without limits. Get into If you are already a subscriber you can

Sign in with your username and password.

In the fifteenth century, Lisa Gherardini was born in the city of Florence, Italy.

Within a noble family and while still a teenager, she married a considerably older cloth merchant, Francesco di Bartolomeo del Giocondo, with whom she had five children and a comfortable middle-class life. She became famous not because of her personal history, but because legend has it that, commissioned by her husband, she was the model for one of the most famous paintings in art history.

Its author, Leonardo da Vinci, never wanted to hand it over as he was never satisfied with the painting. He always considered it unfinished. Throughout history, the work has been wrapped in a halo of mystery resulting from the smile of its protagonist. Considered a symbol of the emotional enigma, it shows an expression that seems sweet, but also sad.

This story inspired the title of the film Mona Lisa’s Smile with Julia Roberts, where the protagonist is an art teacher at a conservative female boarding school in the mid-20th century, whose mission was “to provide an excellent liberal education for women who will mark the difference in the world.” To do this, they received classes on good manners, how to serve their husbands and where an engagement ring was the highest prize for a good education. Young people who were taught to smile even when they felt sadness and disappointment. A film that today we mothers watch with our daughters as a symbol of what women had to go through over the years and have achieved thanks to the feminist struggle.

Some time before, in the early ’90s, Bruce Willis, Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn starred in the movie “Death Becomes Good.” In the midst of boiling plastic surgeries, it is about two women who compete for the love of a plastic surgeon. Both enter into a sick obsession with eternal youth, revealing its grotesque consequences. The black comedy in its time was repudiated by critics for being misogynistic. Today it seems somewhat prophetic.

In a world where women have achieved great achievements that bring us closer to autonomy, freedom and equality, a world of imprisoning mandates of female duty also grows. Aesthetic standards of firm and voluptuous bodies, full lips, demanding fashion and the attitude of eternal adolescence. “You don’t look like the mother, they look like sisters!” is the best compliment to the mother of a young woman. The traces of life such as flaccidity, cellulite or wrinkles are defects in the contemporary imagery of perfection. The modern woman is feminist, empowered, rebellious, but subjected to enslaving, expensive and painful standards of beauty. In the end, it seems that what we did was change the corset.

Thirty years after the film was shot, Meryl Streep is one of the most admired actresses in the world and achieved the greatest successes of her career after 60. She has dignified female maturity in Hollywood and, by extension, in the entire world. Meanwhile, Goldie Hawn seems to have followed in her character’s footsteps, with a career that has failed and a face unrecognizable from surgeries. In a world where, despite all the progress, the Mona Lisa smile is still valid.