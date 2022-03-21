Monaco 3-PSG 0 Monaco aggravates PSG’s crisis

There is no life beyond the Santiago Bernabéu for PSG. The Parisian team has completely sunk since the elimination in the Champions League round of 16 as if an unstoppable hurricane had penetrated the locker room. To the whistles of last week in the Parc des Princes we must add the defeat this afternoon against Monacowhich erased him from the map in a great match in general terms and after arriving at the match after a significant physical effort during the week in the Europa League. Clement’s men beat the current leader of Ligue 1 3-0 and aggravated the crisis of Pochettino’s menthat if he was already sentenced today, he could anticipate his dismissal in Paris.

Without Messi, sick with the flu and without Di María or Keylor Navas, Pochettino’s eleven introduced some novelties. The most marked, Wijnaldum as far right. The Dutchman was chosen by the Argentine coach to accompany Neymar and Mbappé in attack in the midst of a wave of rumors that place him in England from next season.

The meeting at the Louis II started, unexpectedly, with an overwhelming dominance of Monaco. The Monegasque team, in the midst of an institutional crisis (it is rumored that the owner, Ryboloblev, is going to fire the sports director and the coach) swept PSG for the first 25 minutes. There was no trace of the Parisians, who looked like a house of cards that falls and succumbs to each blow with greater intensity. Clement’s men had four clear scoring chances as soon as the match began, the most flagrant of Jean Lucas, who incomprehensibly missed a one-on-one against Donnarumma.

The infernal pressure from Monaco ended up taking its toll on PSG. At minute 25, Ben Yedder, who nobody knows if he uses his right hand better than his left, finished off a lateral center with the outside of his left leg and surprised Donnarumma. The Parisians barely bothered Nübel until the 43rd minute, in a great triangulation between Mbappé and Achraf that ended up forcing the German goalkeeper to intervene. It was 45 minutes that can be explained through the state of mind. PSG had stayed at the Bernabéu and Monaco was trying to turn the page at the expense of a rival shattered after premature elimination from the Champions League.

Although in the second half Pochettino tried to improve his team’s match debacle by placing three very offensive center backs and wingers, the reality is that PSG was still at the Bernabéu and today’s match seemed like an ordeal for the Parisians. Mbappé missed a very clear chance as soon as he left the locker room tunnel, but that was a mirage, since Monaco once again found their rival’s weaknesses in a great counterattack that Volland materialized after a good pass from Aguilar, immeasurable throughout the match thanks to his great defensive level against Neymar, Mbappé and Nuno Mendes. As if that were not enough, Kimpembe committed a penalty in the final stretch that further aggravated PSG’s crisis. B.in Yedder, omnipresent, did not forgive and left the QSI project as we know it today on the brink of the abyss.